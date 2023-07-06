Thursday, July 6, 2023
Instagram launches app to rival Twitter

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has said that the company’s newly-launched Threads app aims to outrival Twitter.

In a post, Mr Zuckerberg said that keeping the platform “friendly… will ultimately be the key to its success”.

When asked on Threads whether the app will be “bigger than Twitter”, Mr Zuckerberg said: “It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it.

“Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

The app passed five million sign-ups in its first four hours, Mr Zuckerberg said.

But Twitter chief Elon Musk responded: “It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram.”

