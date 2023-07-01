The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has condemned the disturbing incident where a police team ran a vehicle over a citizen on Thursday June 29, 2023 at Ekpoma, Edo State.

He directed the erring policemen, who had been in detention in Edo State, to report to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday for further action.

A statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi added that “Members of the public, particularly the people of Ekpoma, are implored to remain calm as the present leadership of the NPF will not condone such an act of unprofessionalism and illegality”.

SaharaReporters earlier on Friday reported that Adejobi, who expressed his disbelief at the incident, said the force must immediately take action. He said he had spoken to the state police commissioner about it.

In the disturbing video, a man in handcuffs was seen being crushed by some police officers in a minibus in Ekpoma, Edo state.

The video shows the victim lying on the floor in front of the patrol car. Residents of the area were talking to police when suddenly, one of them who was driving the car, moved it forward and crushed the victim, with one of the tires rolling over the helpless man. He later stopped the vehicle as residents repeatedly yelled that the victim was under the car.

“Nigerian police @police is extremely heartless. See how they knocked down this young man, and later crushed him. He is currently at Irrua Specialist hospital in Edo state, battling with his life,” @PIDOMNIGERIA captioned the video.

Commenting on this, Adejobi said he could not believe that a normal person would crush a fellow human with a vehicle let alone a law enforcement officer.

He had said, “This is unpolice. I dont think a normal human being can do this. To crush a man with a car? This is unbelievable. I have personally contacted the CP Edo on this. We need to take urgent action on the matter. It’s strange to me as a person.”