



The 35-year-old has been working with nutritionist Greg Marriott since last November. “I was the first person to be with him. I’ve been in camp for six months,” Marriott explained to Sky Sports ahead of Fury’s weigh-in with Usyk on Friday. Fury revealed to DAZN that his current weight currently sits at around 19st, while Marriott puts the Brit around 18st. “Obviously, we didn’t expect the cut, but it was a blessing in disguise, really. We had more time,” Marriott continued. “I said, ‘We need to get some fat off you.’ So, we went out to Jeddah [Saudi Arabia] in November, did a fat-loss camp for six weeks, and then got into serious training. Listen, he’s said himself, he’s never going to be body-beautiful, it’s not about that. “The body composition that has changed with him, still being 18st-10lbs, I think people think he’s going to be like 17-13 – never. Watch what he does to Usyk. It’ll be like man vs. boy, I promise you. He’s a serious Tyson Fury at the minute, a serious Tyson Fury.”

Marriott also revealed that Fury himself claimed he hasn’t felt as good as he does since he took on, and beat, Deontay Wilder in their rematch. “He comes into my room every night, and he said to me, ‘Greg, I haven’t felt like this since Wilder 2.’ And I said, ‘Do you know what Tyson? I’m so happy for you, but it’s also sad. We might never see this Tyson Fury ever again.'” Should Fury beat Usyk, one of the big payday matchups he could secure is a fight with fellow Brit, and former two-time heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua. However, Joshua will have to wait until after his two-fight deal with Usyk is over. “There’s not much he can build because we have a two-fight deal, so if he builds what he wants to do he has to wait until it’s all over,” Fury said, according to The Sun. “Then we can negotiate.”

He continued: “Now the Saudis are involved and His Excellency is controlling everything, he can make these fights like that because money is not a problem. And it’s always about money in these deals and why they don’t get made. All fights are easy to make in any weight division. Turki will make them.” Fury and Usyk are expected to have a rematch later this year in October. Wins in both fights could then see Fury meet Joshua in March 2025.





