



It’s not just Tyson Fury’s hopes of becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world that now lie in ruins. The ‘Gypsy King’ is still claiming to be retired following his back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, despite speculation he will fight Anthony Joshua later in 2025. For now, though, he’s back at his £1.7million mansion in Morecambe, where he lives with his wife Paris and their seven children. But the couple’s state-of-the-art home is a far cry from their previous abode, which has been left rotting an hour down the road in Cheshire.

The one luxurious eight-bedroom mansion is now an eyesore from the outside, with the front garden overgrown with weeds and tiles coming off the house. The land surrounding the house is also now occupied by caravans and motorhomes. The roof also appears in disrepair. Furthermore, what appeared to be a lake at the front of the house now looks plagued by dirty, muddied water. And it’s even less attractive from the inside. Pictures published by The Sun have outlined how entire rooms have been stripped bare and left frequented by mould.

However, it was never the intention of the 36-year-old to leave the house to disintegrate away. He previously submitted plans to Cheshire East Council to knock down the house and replace it with a luxury mansion built from scratch. The £2.5million renovation plans included implementing a swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi and cinema. But his application was scuppered by bats, who were found nesting in the loft. That meant he had to apply for a special licence from Natural England, as his protocol when a protected species is detected around a home. He was also warned about the possibility of birds frequenting his pond or fruit trees and told he would need to submit a ‘biodiversity strategy’.

Further arguments with the authorities led Fury to abandon his plans. The situation around the house deepened in December 2023, when the star and his two brothers, John Jr. and Shane, were accused of illegally renting out a car park on their land. Dad John, who still lives close to the ruined house, appeared at Chester Magistrates Court to defend his sons, saying he had signed the lease agreement with a valet company and were not liable for a fee of £82,166.85 to Cheshire East Council. However, the brothers were ordered to pay the business rates bill, plus court costs of £17,206.





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!