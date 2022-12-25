Inside the Kardashian -Jenner family’s Christmas party

Merry Krismas and happy holidays!

The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Christmas with an extravagant blow-out bash complete with festive decorations, endless treats, and a private performance by Grammy-nominated artist, Sia, on Saturday night.

Kim Kardashian showed up to the opulent evening wearing a silver sparkling gown that showed off her shoulders. The Skims founder, 42, was back to her long brown hair after rocking a bleach-blond look for quite some time.

Kim posted several TikTok videos with her daughter, North, who looked chic in a metallic sparkly shirt-and-pants set.

But North’s outfit wasn’t what stole the show: it was her singing talents. The 9-year-old daughter of Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West took to the stage to perform a duet with Sia.



They belted out her song, “My Snow Man and Me” for partygoers before the singer proceeded to sing other hits solo including “Chandelier.”

Khloé Kardashian stunned in a strapless red gown and accessorized with a sparkly Santa Claus purse by Judith Leiber and finished the look with a stunning diamond necklace.

Khloé, 48, shared in her Instagram Story that she arrived at the party early because she was just too excited to start the celebrations.

Her 4-year-old daughter, True, was seen dancing around with a cute red bow in her hair.

Kendall Jenner also wore red, opting for a sequin gown. The model, 27, was seen sipping tequila, perhaps her 818, garnished with an orange slice.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian posted a throw-back family photo with her husband Travis Barker and a few of their kids from last Christmas before heading to the soirée. Kourtney looked sexy in a sheer lace long-sleeve red gown while her rocker hubby wore an all-black suit.

But this year, Kourtney, 43, opted for an all-white gown with plenty of tulle, leading the look to resemble a wedding gown.

Kylie Jenner, for her part, seemed to be the life of the party. She filmed herself taking massive tequila shots with a group of friends including her bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, matched with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi in beige gowns trimmed with black lace and sequins by fashion label Mugler. It’s unclear if Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, attended the fancy fête.

Strangely, their momager Kris Jenner wasn’t seen in any of the family’s social media snaps and it’s unclear if she was there, but Khloé did say that she wore her Santa purse “in honor of my mommy,” leading some fans to think she couldn’t make the celebrations.

The theme of the lavish party was red. The bash was lined with dozens of twinkling red Christmas trees and red stringed lights and tables were draped with red tablecloths and topped with endless plates of appetizers, cookies, cakes, and other festive sweets.

Kim even shared a photo of herself enjoying champagne and mini hotdogs at the end of the night.

Partygoers were also treated to See’s Candies and the kids were seen playing in a massive red ball pit.