Inside Robyn Dixon’s second wedding to Juan after cheating scandal

Robyn Dixon is finally sharing photos from her and Juan Dixon’s second wedding.

The reconciled exes recently tied the knot, and the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star gushed over the Maryland ceremony on Sunday.

“🤍💗 Our way, our why. 💗🤍,” the Bravo personality, 43, captioned sweet snaps with their two sons, Corey and Carter.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make our day so special and beautiful,” concluded the bride, who stunned in a strapless gown and bejeweled hair clips.

The nuptials were featured on Sunday’s episode, with Robyn gushing about how “special” it felt to “grow with” her high school sweetheart through ups and downs.

“A lot of times, people grow apart,” she said. “Having gone through the great times [and] the bad times is what creates longevity and unconditional love. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Robyn followed up the Season 7 finale with a “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” interview during which Cohen grilled her over her choice to stay “silent” about Juan’s cheating during the pandemic.

Not only did Cohen accuse the reality star of “withhold[ing] the truth” from her co-stars and viewers alike, but he slammed her decision to talk about Juan’s infidelity “behind a paywall” on her podcast in January.

“You’re on a reality show about your life, and infidelity has been the hot topic of the season and you’ve played a part in the conversations,” the talk show host, 54, explained. “The expectation is that you’re sharing everything that’s going on in your life.”

Robyn replied, “It wasn’t an issue at that moment while we were filming. … It wasn’t relevant to where we are.”

The “Reasonably Shady” host told listeners last month that Juan had been “an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram” in 2020, which she had been “aware of the situation” prior to filming.

However, when Karen Huger alleged on a January episode that that Juan, 44, had a secret blond girlfriend, Robyn called the claims “comical” and denied them.

Later that same month, she bashed the “dangerous” allegations on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

While Huger and more of Robyn’s “RHOP” co-stars have poked fun at Robyn recent confession in the wake of her previous denials, other castmates took to her Instagram comments to share congratulate her and Juan.

“Congrats!!!🍾🍾🍾,” Cynthia Bailey wrote, while Gizelle Bryant called the nuptials “beyond gorgeous.”

Mia Thornton added, “CONGRATULATIONS LOVE 🤍🤍🤍.”

Robyn and Juan were previously married from 2005 to 2012. They continued living together after their divorce, with the NBA coach proposing in December 2019.