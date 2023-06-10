Lionel Messi has agreed a big-money move to Inter Miami – and he already has an incredible apartment waiting for him.

The Argentinian superstar will leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent at the end of this month. He was linked with a return to Barcelona and offered huge money by Al-Hilal to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

But, instead, he has been tempted to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami in the biggest MLS transfer since Becks joined LA Galaxy back in 2007. Messi will earn a huge financial package, boosted by agreements with league sponsors Apple and Adidas.

The move will also enable him to move in full-time to the huge apartment he purchased in the city back in 2022. He initially purchased a luxury penthouse in 2019, but that was then put up for sale after he purchased his spot in the Porsche Design Tower.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena Sar, the 35-year-old paid £7.5m to land himself his latest property near the beachfront in Miami. The vast apartment boasts incredible views and an open plan design.

The Porsche Design Tower, which was completed in 2017, offers the ideal spot for the player and his family to settle into their Florida life – a move which will now be made permanent.

The property’s unique selling point is a car lift, which allows residents to park their car and then have it on the same floor as them in the apartment block. The suite also includes huge living spaces with high ceilings and all the mod cons you’d expect.

Messi admitted he could have gone for an emotional homecoming at Barcelona, but instead opted for a new challenge to leave Europe for the first time.

He told Spanish newspapers Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo this week: “The truth is that I had offers from another European team, but I didn’t even evaluate it because in Europe my only idea was to go to Barcelona.

“After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barça, it was time to go to the United States League to live football differently.

“I want to enjoy more the day to day. Obviously with the same responsibility and desire to want to win and to always do things well. But more calmly.”