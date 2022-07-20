Inside Drake’s $660K European yacht excursion

On a yacht, him and all the dogs.

Drake was seen chartering a megayacht that costs a whopping $660,000 a week while enjoying a European vacation with friends.

“this is the story about the boy that never gave up- starring moi,” the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper captioned a series of photos from his sea-side adventure on Tuesday.

Drake, 35, shared a photo where he was seen seated on the edge of a dingy with the massive floater in the background as the sun set behind him.

He also shared a sneak peek aboard the yacht where the lavish deck included a swimming pool and plush seating. Inside, a long dining table was seen lined with candles and Drake also shared a silly video of his best friend Chubbs dancing with another pal as guests enjoyed cocktails.

The pricey 238-foot superyacht, dubbed “Coral Ocean,” includes a sun lounge with a glass-bottom spa pool, a sky lounge with a full-service bar and a sound system, and a decked-out master bedroom that has skylights and panoramic views, according to the boat’s website.

“The master bedroom has everything you desire, including his and her en-suites with infrared sauna, hair salon facilities … as well as a private lounge area,” the website boasts.

Aboard, there at 22 crew members including beauty therapists that can give massages and manicures, a private chef that can cook meals for up to 30 guests, several stewardesses and deckhands, and of course, a captain.

There are also eight bedroom suites, a full gym, a steam room, a Jacuzzi, and Dior and iKou beauty products.

And the yacht is stocked with waterskis, paddle boats, jet skis, inflatable toys, an electric surfboard, fishing gear, snorkeling gear, swimming noodles and more.

Drake posted about traveling to Ibiza, Spain with his entourage earlier this week.

“Who’s daaaaaaat???” he captioned a photo of him with pals in front of a sign that read “Welcome to Ibiza.”

His Euro-trip comes just days after reports surfaced that Drake was allegedly arrested on drug-related charges in Sweden, causing the hashtag #FreeDrake to trend on Twitter. And while his team initially denied he was arrested, Drake posted about the rights people have if detained in Sweden days later, hinting that he had some sort of run-in with the cops abroad.

Drake is no stranger to traveling in style. He arrived to Sweden via his private jet, “Air Drake.”