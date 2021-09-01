Inside Bobrisky’s star-studded 30th birthday party

Nigerian internet celebrity and cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky celebrated her 30th birthday on August 31, 2021.

Although she had announced that the birthday party will be held in Dubai, the event was, however, held in Lagos on Tuesday.

She claimed she spent over N500 million on the birthday party.

The last time she did her birthday in Lagos in 2019, police shut down the event for disturbing public peace.

This year’s event, however, went peacefully.

Celebrities that attended the event included Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Badmus , former BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke among others.

Popular musician and King of Fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde entertained guests.

See photos from the event: