ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Bobrisky’s star-studded 30th birthday party
Nigerian internet celebrity and cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky celebrated her 30th birthday on August 31, 2021.
Although she had announced that the birthday party will be held in Dubai, the event was, however, held in Lagos on Tuesday.
She claimed she spent over N500 million on the birthday party.
The last time she did her birthday in Lagos in 2019, police shut down the event for disturbing public peace.
This year’s event, however, went peacefully.
Celebrities that attended the event included Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Badmus , former BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke among others.
Popular musician and King of Fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde entertained guests.
See photos from the event:
ENTERTAINMENT
Iyabo Ojo wins Nigeria’s best online comedian
Multi-talented and award-winning Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has officially become a comedian after clinching her first award as Nigeria’s best online comedian.
The sensational actress proved her acting prowess after she became a favourite on social media platform, TikTok, during the COVID-19 lockdown in the year 2020.
The 43-year-old actress and entrepreneur thrilled her fans and followers with her comical TikTok videos which she shared on her Instagram page.
Iyabo in her TikTok videos mimicked different funny characters with appropriate makeup and costumes to create the desired effects.
The mum of two took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she emerged winner of the Nigeria Best Online Comedian at the Nigerian Choice Awards.
Reacting to her win, Iyabo Ojo expressed gratitude to the organizers of the Nigerian choice awards for finding her worthy.
In her words; “Thank you for this beautiful Award I’m honoured and grateful ”
ENTERTAINMENT
Emenike, Patoranking shutdown Cubana Chiefpriest’s nightclub wearing gold necklace, diamond wristwatch
It was a beehive of activities at Cubana Chiefpriest’s nightclub ‘Club Xhrine’ in Owerri, the Imo state capital, as former Nigerian international Emmanuel Emenike and music sensation Patoranking were guests.
Cubana Chiefpriest is famous for establishing nightclubs and hotels in different parts of the country, but that of Owerri continues to rock with the presence of celebrities.
The attendance of Emenike and Patoranking seems to have stunned other party rockers as the stars appeared in mesmerizing and dashing outfits.
Emenike’s golden necklace could be quickly seen as it continues to glitter despite being in a relatively dark corner of the facility.
Right beside the AFCON 2013 highest goal scorer was music ace Patoranking whose diamond wristwatch could be easily spotted.
The celebrity barman himself, Cubana Chiefpriest personally shared the clips on his Instagram Story to amaze his followers.
Emenike who scored 9 goals in 37 appearances for Nigeria’s senior men national team between 2011 and 2015, last played for Belgian club Westerlo.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija S6: Angel speaks on relationship with Michael
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has confirmed that there was “literally nothing going on” between her and Michael.
Angel disclosed this in a late-night discussion with JMK on Wednesday, day 25 of the show.
Angel gave the explanation after housemates saw her “flirting” with Michael even after Jackie B declared interest in him.
In fact, The Head of House, Maria reported her to Biggy on the issue, saying she (Angel) broke the girl’s code.
Meanwhile, Angel, on her part, said she had also noticed negative energy from Jackie B.
Angel added that she had told Michael to stop talking to her if he wants something genuine with Jackie B.
“I’ve told Michael that if he genuinely wants things to work between him and Jackie B, then he should stop talking to me. But he said he doesn’t see the need for us to stop talking because he thinks that I’m cool.
“He doesn’t want the situation to affect the friendship we have and I feel like he’s being blown up. I and Michael don’t talk unless it’s food or just pleasantries.
“But I’ve never told him that I wanted to be with him on another level. I’ve never moved towards him in that way,” Angel told JMK.
She went further to tell JMK that the whole speculation started when Michael asked her for a head rub.
“I was minding my own business. He was under the duvet so he removed the duvet and saw me. I was the first person he saw, not like he came looking for me. Then he asked, ‘can you give me a head rub?’ I didn’t ask why, I didn’t ask anything. I rubbed his head and he slept,” Angel said.
