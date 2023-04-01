Inside Anthony Joshua’s life with £790,000 car deal, exotic holidays and father figure | Boxing | Sport

1 total views

Boxing hasn’t gone in his favour in recent times following successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, but away from the ring he is doing just fine, and that will ring true once again no matter what happens come Saturday night.

Below, Express Sport has taken a look at how AJ is flexing his muscles away from the sport…

Endorsement deals

Most of AJ’s net worth is made up with his mega endorsement deals, one of which is with Jaguar Land Rover. Rumoured to be worth £790,000 a year, AJ has a fleet of cars available to him, including a customised white Jaguar XJR, worth £93,000.

His favourite however is his personalised black Range Rover. The Watford local also owns a brand deal with Under Armour, who supply his boxing gear, ​​including all tracksuits and trainers. The manufacturer provided him with a private jet – a black G550 worth an impressive £45 million which he took to fly to the US for his first bout with Andy Ruiz Jr. Due to another high-profile endorsement with Beats by Dre which began in 2017, Joshua also has free use of a helicopter.

One of AJ’s latest deals is a five-year partnership with global sports streaming service DAZN, reportedly worth £100 million a year. The move meant the end of Joshua’s contract with Sky Sports, which has been in place throughout his professional career.

“I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster,” Joshua said. “Negotiations at this level take time, so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want – knockouts in the glamour division.

“I’ve been working with DAZN and following its progress for a long time. We have enjoyed a really successful partnership in the US for many years and I know the team and understand the passion and drive of the business.”

JUST IN: Anthony Joshua aims sly dig at ex-coach after controversial comments