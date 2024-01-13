Saturday, January 13, 2024
HomeNEWSInsecurity: Tinubu mulls marine, solid mineral police
NEWS

Insecurity: Tinubu mulls marine, solid mineral police

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Tinubu moves Aso Villa

 

There are indications that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is considering the establishment of security outfits for the solid mineral and marine economic sectors.

This was made known on Saturday in a post on X by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy to the President.

Onanuga said Tinubu, at a meeting in Abuja Friday, with governors of the All Progressives Congress revealed his plans to rejig Nigeria’s security architecture.

He said the President mentioned three brand new police formations to augment the regular police.

According to him, Tinubu said the deployment of forest guards was being considered, with better training, modern technological gadgets and weapons to strengthen security, adding that the solid mineral and marine economic sectors will also be secured by special police.

“We have a big marine economy, and I do not see why we should not have the marine police.

“We will have the same in solid minerals to keep the scavengers away. I am ready to invest in security”.

Onanuga went further to say that Tinubu also revealed his plans to stock the nation’s mineral resources in reserve to the governors.

“We will buy our own minerals and keep them in reserves, especially gold, which will be effective in our foreign exchange reserve

Previous article
Police recruitment: Be wary of imposters – NPF warns candidates
Next article
PDP admits defeating APC in 2027 will be difficult
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network