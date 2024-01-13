Insecurity: Tinubu mulls marine, solid mineral police

There are indications that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is considering the establishment of security outfits for the solid mineral and marine economic sectors.

This was made known on Saturday in a post on X by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy to the President.

Onanuga said Tinubu, at a meeting in Abuja Friday, with governors of the All Progressives Congress revealed his plans to rejig Nigeria’s security architecture.

He said the President mentioned three brand new police formations to augment the regular police.

According to him, Tinubu said the deployment of forest guards was being considered, with better training, modern technological gadgets and weapons to strengthen security, adding that the solid mineral and marine economic sectors will also be secured by special police.

“We have a big marine economy, and I do not see why we should not have the marine police.

“We will have the same in solid minerals to keep the scavengers away. I am ready to invest in security”.

Onanuga went further to say that Tinubu also revealed his plans to stock the nation’s mineral resources in reserve to the governors.

“We will buy our own minerals and keep them in reserves, especially gold, which will be effective in our foreign exchange reserve