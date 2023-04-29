Insecurity: Nigeria under siege by forces of darkness – Bishop Kukah

Mathew Kukah, famous Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, lamented the overwhelming effects of insecurity on the education sector in Nigeria.

Kukah disclosed this while giving his keynote address at the Parents Summit of the 2023 Education Week in Edo State.

He described havoc caused by Bandits, terrorists and other tormentors of Nigeria’s security as forces of darkness.

Accordingly, all Nigerians must be resilient to crush the forces perpetuating insecurity across the Country.

“As we can see, our country is now being ravaged and threatened by the forces of darkness, those who have said no to humanity and those who have said no to education, whether they manifest themselves in the murderous and destructive excesses of Boko Haram or banditry,” he said.

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF had in April last year disclosed that 11,536 schools in Nigeria had been closed due to insecurity.

Chibok, Dapchi, Kankara and other nationwide cases of abductions have remained a reference to the state of insecurity in Nigeria.