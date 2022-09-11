Connect with us

Insecurity: Matawalle’s religious organization, others organize special prayers in Zamfara

3 hours ago

Zamfara

The former national secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, and other prominent individuals in Zamfara State led hundreds of Muslims in the state in a special prayer for divine intervention considering the security challenges ravaging the entire state.

The prayer was organized by Governor Matawalle’s religious organization in Gusau Central Juma’at Mosque

Some of the key leaders who led the prayers include the State Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani; and Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, among others.

The group also prayed for the success of Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle’s administration in the state.

Alhaji Shinkafi also prayed to Almighty Allah (SWA) to guide the country’s leaders in making decisions that would affect the lives of many Zamfara State people positively and assist the state in overcoming some of the challenges it is facing, especially in the areas of insecurity, corruption, and economic development.

He also donated N5 million cash on behalf of Governor Matawalle.

The Emir of Gusau said that the special prayers and recitation of the Holy Qur’an would be a continued exercise in the state.

 

Gunmen attack Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy, kill policemen

37 mins ago

September 11, 2022

An unspecified number of police operatives have been killed at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State, as unidentified gunmen attacked the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Sources said the gunmen opened fire on the convoy, and police operatives in convoy responded.

The source said the gunmen may have been after the senator, but there is no evidence to prove this.

Iyke Orji, a social media user said, “Sen Ifeanyi Ubah was attacked today by hired killers in Enugwu Ukwu. It was a calculated attempt. It wasn’t impromptu stuff.

“Information was gathered about the time of movement and takeoff. The policemen were about four in number and they were attacked.

“All their arms were collected. The boys that spearheaded that attack were about nine in number.”

But another source, who begged not to be named, said six policemen were killed in the attack.

Senator Ubah could not be reach for confirmation as his line remained busy.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that there was an attack on men of the command at Enugwu-Ukwu, but insisted that the casualty figure remained unknown.

He said: “Yes, there was an attack at Enugwu-Ukwu today, but the casualty figure is not clear. As I speak to you, the CP has personally led a team of men to the scene, and normalcy has been restored.”

He promised to brief journalists on the findings of the command.

 

 

Police declare FarmKonnect CEO Oluwole Azeez wanted for alleged N50m fraud

10 hours ago

September 11, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force has declared a businessman, Azeez Oluwole Saheed, wanted for alleged N50 million investment fraud.

The founder of Agribusiness Nigeria Limited is expected to appear before the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Ikoyi, Lagos.

A special police gazette bulletin disclosed that a warrant of arrest/bench warrant was issued by the Magistrate Court of Lagos.

Azeez is wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, fraud and stealing with social media space and medium advertising investment.

FarmKonnect CEO Oluwole Azeez

The police acted on a complaint of “well-orchestrated theft” by Chive GPS on behalf of its clients; it demanded that the 49-year-old be placed on a red notice.

It said after an advertisement in 2019, many subscribers separately transferred over N50 million into the corporate accounts of Farmkonnect.

Noting that the funds were expected to yield interests, the lawyers said Azeez later stopped any form of communication with investors and had been unreachable.

The petition said the action may have been a premeditated fraud disguised as a legal investment scheme owing to false representations.

“We believe they may have also swindled thousands of persons of billions of Naira and diverted the funds into real estate and other personal endeavours”, it reads.

The investors explained that they were drawn to the scheme because of the endorsement it received from respected personalities.

 

In a reaction at the weekend, Azeez’s lawyer, Ajibola Lawal, stated that his client is not on the run as alleged by a police report.

Lawal insists the Agritech company remains still viable but “went into some business crises”, though making efforts to “revive and stabilize”.

“Azeez is taking assiduous steps to see to the end of the crisis and never absconded..no need for investors to panic.

“So far over 60% of the investors have agreed to the repayment agreement which was issued by the firm”, his statement reads.

Azeez’s profile says he “trained as a chemist” and “built a career as a versatile military officer of the Nigerian Navy and a maritime security specialist.”

It recalled how he made his first agric investment in 2001 and established FarmKonnect in 2016 “with a meagre seed investment of 30,000 Naira ($200)”.

 

VIDEO: Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral en route to Edinburgh

10 hours ago

September 11, 2022

The Queen has commenced her final journey from her beloved Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire

The Queen has commenced her final journey from her beloved Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire and is heading down the north-east coast to Edinburgh.

The cortege carrying her coffin left Balmoral at about 10am and was making slow progress through the villages of Royal Deeside, allowing the thousands who lined the route to bid a final farewell to the country’s longest-serving monarch and the woman many locally considered a dear neighbour.

After passing Craithie kirk, the small granite church where the Queen worshipped every Sunday during her annual summer holidays in the Highlands, the hearse reached the nearest village of Ballater, where the Queen was a regular shopper and well known to locals.

There the crowds had been gathering since before 7am, with the well-organised arriving with supermarket bags of snacks and fold-away chairs.

Some of the first to arrive were the Alexander family, three generations of whom had driven from Huntly, an hour’s drive through the forest from the north.

Eight-year-old Hamish said his iPad told him the Queen was dead. Florence, 11, said they had seen the Queen in her car, while five-year-old Gracie guarded closely their sharing tub of sweeties. Nobody likes these ones, she said, holding up an unloved pink and white confection.

Their grandmother Elizabeth Anne Alexander, who was named after the Queen and born on Coronation Day, said it was a family tradition to visit Balmoral. She had travelled here on Sunday morning with her two daughters and three grandchildren.

“The Queen has always been part of our lives, during the summer when she’s stay in Scotland. We’d often see her about locally, and the community always respected her privacy. She was so relaxed here, even in how she dressed. It felt that having her as the head of that family was a constant.”

As the sun rose, warming the crowds in the main street, all generations were gathering, from toddlers in pushchairs to elderly people making use of the plentiful benches around the church.

Some had come in full mourning dress, some in kilts or military uniform, others in more practical country wear of the kind favoured by the Queen herself when she holidayed here.

Carol Gregory and her husband, from Birmingham, had diverted from a planned holiday in Inverness to Ballater, draping a union flag across the metal crowd barriers opposite the church. Like many in the crowd, when asked why she felt moved to come, Gregory replied simply: “We had to be here. She was our Queen.”

She said there was value in coming together at a momentous moment such as this. “I wanted to be a part of it, it is a moment in history and the end of an era. And perhaps when I see her go past it will sink in that she has actually gone, because at the moment it feels surreal. She has always been a constant.”

From Ballater, the cortege was to travel eastwards along the winding, single-lane A93 through a succession of villages – Aboyne, Banchory and Peterculter, which are strung along the Dee – before reaching the A90, a dual carriageway leading the cortege south, passing Dundee and Perth before it reaches Edinburgh six hours later.

The first minister will attend a party leaders’ gathering at parliament to observe the coffin passing. It will remain at Holyroodhouse Palace before lying at rest on Monday at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Frank Groves was sitting alone on a black bench by Glenmuick parish church dressed in a dark suit and tie and carrying a bouquet of flowers bound with a black ribbon. The 70-year-old had driven an hour and a half from the fishing village of Cruden Bay to Ballater, which he had visited with his wife, Jeanette, after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Inevitably this public grief reminded him of his own loss, seven years ago now. “On our darkest days we would drive up here and treat ourselves to a meal at the Old Station restaurant,” he recalled.

“You end up feeling part of her family,” he said of the Queen. “Ballater is a special place and she was able to relax here. From when I was born, the Queen was there, when I went to school, got married, and when my wife passed, she was there. She almost feels like a distant relative.”

Seeing the coffin go past would be “the culmination of sadness”, Groves said. “But you need that to move on. Britain won’t be the same without her.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

https://www.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/609125717516455

 

