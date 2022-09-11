Insecurity: Matawalle’s religious organization, others organize special prayers in Zamfara

She said there was value in coming together at a momentous moment such as this. “I wanted to be a part of it, it is a moment in history and the end of an era. And perhaps when I see her go past it will sink in that she has actually gone, because at the moment it feels surreal. She has always been a constant.”

From Ballater, the cortege was to travel eastwards along the winding, single-lane A93 through a succession of villages – Aboyne, Banchory and Peterculter, which are strung along the Dee – before reaching the A90, a dual carriageway leading the cortege south, passing Dundee and Perth before it reaches Edinburgh six hours later.

The first minister will attend a party leaders’ gathering at parliament to observe the coffin passing. It will remain at Holyroodhouse Palace before lying at rest on Monday at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Frank Groves was sitting alone on a black bench by Glenmuick parish church dressed in a dark suit and tie and carrying a bouquet of flowers bound with a black ribbon. The 70-year-old had driven an hour and a half from the fishing village of Cruden Bay to Ballater, which he had visited with his wife, Jeanette, after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Inevitably this public grief reminded him of his own loss, seven years ago now. “On our darkest days we would drive up here and treat ourselves to a meal at the Old Station restaurant,” he recalled.

“You end up feeling part of her family,” he said of the Queen. “Ballater is a special place and she was able to relax here. From when I was born, the Queen was there, when I went to school, got married, and when my wife passed, she was there. She almost feels like a distant relative.”

Seeing the coffin go past would be “the culmination of sadness”, Groves said. “But you need that to move on. Britain won’t be the same without her.”

