Insecurity: It’s time for self defence, North under siege – ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF) has said the North is currently under siege with bandits, terrorists and kidnappers on rampage in the region.

ACF Chairman, Mamman Mike Osuman, said northerners must be educated on the need for self defence amid the worsening insecurity in the North.

Speaking in his opening remarks at the ACF National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday, Osuman decried the alarming rate of kidnappings and killings in the northern states.

Osuman said: “It is imperative for leaders, stakeholders, and citizens to come together to address the region’s challenges and ensure a safer, more prosperous future for all.

“The North is currently under siege from various threats, including bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, and unjust treatment. We must come together to address these challenges.

“As leaders, we must demonstrate prudence and concern for domestic and environmental problems affecting our region.

“It is imperative that our governors and legislators work synergistically with traditional leaders to combat the ills plaguing our region.

“We must address the internal crimes perpetrated by our own sons and daughters, and work towards preventing these trends.

“There is a need for public awareness campaigns to educate our people on the importance of self-defence and preservation.

“We must develop local strategies to combat illegal mining by foreigners and locals in our region.”