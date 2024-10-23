The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has issued a stern warning to mischief-makers seeking to instill fear in Nigerians, saying that the armed forces will not tolerate such.

Badaru gave this warning while delivering a keynote at the Third National Conference of the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (FFDGN), in Abuja on Tuesday.

The theme of this year’s two-day conference is “Strategic Solutions for Good Governance, Food Security, and Sustainable Growth in Nigeria.”

Represented by his Special Adviser, Technical, Ahmed Jibrin, the Minister said the armed forces will not relent in bringing all enemies of Nigeria to justice.

He assured Nigerians of the armed forces’ commitment to provide security in order to boost food security in the country.

“The Nigerian government is mindful of the fact that food security is a very fundamental aspect of human rights.

“No nation can strive if the citizens are hungry or insecure. In Nigeria, we are blessed with vast agricultural resources. Yet, still face the challenges in feeding our people.

“With the commitment and determination that I saw during my tour of the nation, I am confident that we are on course to food security in the country,” he said.

The minister expressed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to the welfare and security of Nigerians.

Badaru said that Tinubu had demonstrated his commitment in the efforts made to provide reliefs amidst economic instability to various programmes touching on sectors such as agriculture, trade, education, health, transportation, and security measures.

The minister urged citizens to support the security agencies by boasting their morale to discharge their duties.

Badaru called on leaders to foster dialogue and develop actionable solutions that promote peace, stability, and economic growth across the country.

He also charged leaders on inclusivity and decisions that reflect the will of the citizens as well ensure that their needs were met.

He, however, said that to squarely address food insecurity, there was need for a concentrated approach.