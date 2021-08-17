Insecurity: Buhari to meet Security Chiefs Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday meet with the security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The President returned to Abuja last Friday after 18 days in London, during which he attended an education summit and did health checks.

According to Asldesina, “the security forces have in the past few weeks taken the battle more robustly to insurgents, bandits, and all other criminals troubling the country, and they are now surrendering in droves.

“The President will be brought up to speed on developments at the Thursday meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated”.