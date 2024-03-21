Thursday, March 21, 2024

Innoson begins manufacturing trucks in new plant in Nnewi

Wale Adediran
By Wale Adediran
To support growing demand, Innoson group has started manufacturing heavy duty trucks from its new plant located in Nnewi, Anambra state.

The company didn’t say when its first production units will be available but once they are complete, the vehicles will be delivered to select commercial leasing companies in the country.

The truck will run on compress natural gas and will minimize energy costs per mile.

The production of the truck will generate thousands of jobs throughout the supply chain associated with the truck.

 

