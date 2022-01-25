CELEBRITIES
Infidelity: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo tenders public apology, suspends self from ministry
Popular gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, on Tuesday tendered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma, and his fans after he confessed to cheating on his wife.
The Wellu Wellu master, as he is fondly called, took to his Instagram account to reveal that when he travelled to the United States, he was involved in an intimate relationship with another woman.
He wrote, “Dear Friends, I need to bring a very unfortunate incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but know that this is the right thing to do.
“On my recent trip to the USA (Late 2021), I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family and I.
“As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.
“To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you.
“Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgement is important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day forth.
“I want to take this moment and apologise to all fathers and mothers of the Faith and ministers of the Gospel for my behavior and moral failure.
“I won’t be here if not for your investment and belief in what God has called me to do. I sincerely apologize for this embarrassing situation.
“To all that have been a part of my ministry, followed my ministry or know me personally, I am truly sorry for disappointing you.
“I regret any pain or disappointment that this news of my moral failure and poor judgement may cause you and I am truly sorry for disappointing you.
“I humbly ask that you continue to pray for me.”
This comes barely 24 hours after an American-based woman, identified as African Doll, accused the singer of impregnating her.
The woman revealed this on Monday while talking to a YouTuber on Obodo Oyibo TV, stating that Okposo abandoned her after she told him about the pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
Cardi B wins $1M defamation suit against gossip blogger Tasha K
Rapper Cardi B has won her defamation lawsuit against Latasha Kebe, a blogger and YouTuber known online as Tasha K, and has been awarded $1.25 million in damages.
The jury’s January 24 verdict concluded a two-week federal trial during which Cardi B testified that she had experienced extreme anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation due to Kebe’s claims.
Cardi took Kebe to court in 2019 over dozens of videos featuring wild allegations, among which was the high- (or low-)light that the rapper B “f–ked herself with beer bottles” onstage when she was working as a stripper. Kebe also claimed that Cardi had prostituted herself, was addicted to hard drugs, was unfaithful to her husband Offset, and had contracted herpes.
Cardi testified last week that she felt “extremely suicidal” over Kebe’s claims. “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” she added, chalking up fatigue, weight loss, migraines and anxiety to the ordeal.
“Only an evil person could do that s–t,” Cardi reportedly said, subsequently apologizing to the court for her language.
The rapper also disclosed that the herpes rumor in particular dogged her online, as some of Kebe’s million-plus followers harassed her over pictures of her kissing daughter Kulture on the lips and called her “Herpes B.”
Kebe reportedly admitted in court that she had knowingly published lies about the rapper, but attempted to walk that statement back when her attorneys examined her. Ultimately, jurors sided with Cardi B on all three claims of defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
They allotted $1 million for “general damages (pain and suffering and/or reputational injury)” and $250,000 for medical expenses. Tuesday proceedings will determine whether Tasha K will also owe more punitive damages or need to pay for Cardi B’s legal expenses.
CELEBRITIES
Mercy Aigbe finds love again after four years
Nollywood darling, Mercy Aigbe has found love again.
The actress and film producer has found love four years after parting ways with her erstwhile husband, Lanre Gentry.
Aigbe has continued to hint at the identity of her new man referring to him as Alhaji the owner.
Aigbe on Sunday unveiled the identity of Alhaji the owner . He is Alhaji Kazim Adeoti.
Aigbe’s new man is also an entertainment practitioner and big investor in an online streaming platform.
CELEBRITIES
Son of Hollywood actress Regina King commits suicide
Hollywood star actress Regina King’s only son Ian Alexander Jr. has died after committing suicide.
A statement by the Kings expressed devastation at the sudden demise of the 26-year-old Alexander.
“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian.
“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others
“Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you,” the statement reads.
Ian was King’s only child with her record producer ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr
Until his death, Ian was an artist and disc jockey.
He was known for always accompanying his Golden Globe award-winning mum to the red carpet of several events.
Latest News
- Super Eagles team sneaks into Nigeria in midnight flight after AFCON failure
- German Immigration questions Nigerian envoy travelling with seven family members on business class to United States
- Cardi B wins $1M defamation suit against gossip blogger Tasha K
- FG suspends petrol subsidy removal
- Infidelity: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo tenders public apology, suspends self from ministry
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Mercy Aigbe finds love again after four years
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigeria’s NDLEA operatives intercept UK, Saudi Arabia-bound smugglers of cocaine in synthetic hair
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria, others face tighter financing as US hikes rate
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Bitcoin falls 4% to near $35,000 mark
-
NEWS2 days ago
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Eguavoen steps down as Super Eagles coach after AFCON 2021 exit
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Son of Hollywood actress Regina King commits suicide
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Ziyech Gem fires Chelsea to win over Spurs