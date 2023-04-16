INEC voids Binani’s election as Adamawa governor

The Independent National Electoral Commission has suspended the collation of results of the Adamawa supplementary election.

The suspension follows the declaration of Senator Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, as winner of the election.

Prof Hudu Yunus Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa, declared Binani as winner midway into the collation.

Results from 10 out of the 20 local government areas had been declared while the exercise was adjourned till 11am.

However, Ari made pronouncement an hour before the scheduled time.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was leading before the pronouncement was made.

Some PDP supporters in the hall had protested why the announcement was made by the REC instead of the returning officer.

INEC in a statement shortly after the announcement declared the action of Ari as null and void.

A statement by Barr. Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner on Information & Voter Education, described Ari’a action as an usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer for the election.

He stated that the REC, Returning Officer and all those involved have been invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.