Sunday, March 19, 2023
INEC uploads 96% of Ogun guber results

INEC uploads Ogun results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded 96.75 percent of Saturday’s Ogun governorship election on its results viewing portal.

As of 9:30 am on Sunday morning, 4,878 polling units’ results had been uploaded out of the 5,042 polling units in Ogun.

Our correspondent reports that elections did not hold in some polling units due to incidents of attacks and ballot box snatching.

INEC said the collation of results from each local government would commence any moment from now.

The election was keenly contested by Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the two leading candidates.

