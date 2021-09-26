POLITICS
INEC says Nigeria ready for electronic voting
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted on electronic transmission of election results for future general election in Nigeria.
It also disclosed that 93 per cent of the Polling Units in the country have internet and GSM facilities to cover the remaining seven per cent.
The electoral commission further revealed that the result of a 10-year diverse pilot programmes it conducted since 2011 and the discussions it held with the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that the national infrastructure is adequate to support the electronic transmission of results.
In its position paper on the desirability of electronic voting and transmission of results in real-time, signed by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the electoral body said it had developed adequate structures and processes to successfully transmit election results electronically.
The commission sought a clear legal mandate for the implementation of the electronic transmission of election results with the Electoral Act amendment.
INEC argued in the position paper dated ‘September 13, 2021,’ that the “electronic transmission of results will improve the quality of election result management and that our engagement with stakeholders shows that the Nigerian public supports it.”
In the paper titled: ‘INEC Position Paper No.1 2021: Electronic Transmission of Results,’ the commission stated that the technology and national infrastructure to support the electronic transmission of election results in Nigeria are adequate.
“Consequently, if the choice was up to INEC, the commission prefers to transmit election results electronically once the necessary legal framework is provided,” it said, adding that “the transmission of election results electronically is both desirable and doable”.
The commission argued that the recent debates in Nigeria over the provision of Clause 52 (3) of the Electoral Bill 2021 regarding the electronic transmission of election results “have been marked by entrenched partisan positions, incomplete information, unsubstantiated fears, groundless conspiracy theories, and profound misconceptions.”
It further stated that it was curious that its perspectives on this very important issue of election management remain either completely absent in the debates or at best misconceived.
INEC explained that in the course of the National Assembly seeking to amend or repeal and re-enact the Electoral Act 2010, a national debate has arisen over the commission’s readiness and the capacity of national infrastructure for transmitting election results electronically.
“It is worthy of note that none of the sides in this controversy appears to substantially question the desirability of electronic transmission of election results. It seems that only the preparedness of INEC and the capacity of national infrastructure are questioned,” it added.
INEC noted that many Nigerians had called on it to make its position on the issue public.
The commission disclosed that its positions on the issue were informed by a decade of its technical field experience, piloting, and engagement with critical stakeholders, particularly the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) on electronic transmission of election results.
It argued that a decade was not a short time for it to determine whether it was ready.
INEC stressed that its intervention in these debates, particularly through its position paper, should not be misconstrued as denuding the powers of any other agency or authority to perform its functions or to hold views on the issues in question that are contrary to those of the commission.
INEC stated that the answer to the question of the desirability of electronic transmission of election results in Nigeria today may be summed up in three words – trust, efficiency, and safety.
The electoral body disclosed that the verdict of Nigerians was that a progressive application of technology to election management increases trust in the electoral process.
“When the commission introduced the biometric register, chip-based voters’ card, and Smart Card Reader (SCR), they were widely acclaimed to be behind major improvements in the quality of elections, particularly in 2011 and 2015. Since then, Nigerians have pushed for more and more reduction in a human intervention that could alter the wishes of voters in elections,” it explained.
The commission said in line with the aspiration of Nigerians, it has continued to work tirelessly to introduce appropriate, targeted, and safe technology to electoral activities, adding that the most recent was the introduction of online pre-registration for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).
INEC also said the health and safety of people must be paramount in all electoral activities, including elections.
INEC said the conclusion it drew from the “diverse pilots conducted since 2011 is that the country is ready for electronic transmission of results. The national ICT infrastructure is also adequate for the electronic transmission of results. This is underscored by all the discussions we held with the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), over the ten years of these pilots, but especially between 2018 and 2019. It is important to share the outcome of those discussions to underscore the commission’s conviction about the readiness of the country for electronic transmission of election results”.
On its engagement with NCC and MNOs, the position paper noted that “INEC has had a longstanding partnership with both MNOs and NCC.”
“Over the years, they have partnered INEC in sending bulk SMS, providing shortcodes, assigning e-lines, as well as mapping networks for the use of Smart Card Readers, all of which have been invaluable to the work of the commission. This partnership has continued with the discussion on electronic transmission of results,” INEC added.
INEC noted that on January 30, 2018, its chairman, Yakubu had paid a visit to the NCC and asked for partnership on the commission’s task of conducting free, fair, and credible elections, particularly as it concerns telephony and data transmission support for the electoral process, ahead of the 2019 general election.
“Subsequently, the two commissions established the INEC/NCC Joint Technical Committee on Electronic Transmission of Election Results, which was co-chaired by Mr. Ubale Maska, the NCC Commissioner for Technical Services, and Dr. Mustapha Lecky, an INEC National Electoral Commissioner,” it said.
According to INEC, the Joint Technical Committee included all the major MNOs.
It further disclosed that the final report of the committee signed by the Co-Chairmen and presented August 9, 2018, had noted that mobile networks adequately covered 93 per cent of INEC Polling Units with the capacity to cover the outstanding seven per cent.
“The committee went on to allocate Polling Units to the four major mobile network operators – Airtel, Glo, 9Mobile and MTN – to transmit election results,” adding that a total cost implication of N395,123,000 was worked out for the services covering the cost of SIM, system configuration and integration, system support and data bundle with one-year validity.
It said the Joint Committee also made other technical recommendations, including the allocation of one terabyte (1TB) of data bucket per 10,000 SIMs per annum by the network operators and configuration of one Access Point Name (APN) and Virtual Private Network (VPN) “by all operators towards INEC platform to enhance security”.
The committee disclosed that the detailed work and recommendations involving the major MNOs and the NCC as the regulator of telecommunications in Nigeria, profoundly convinced it that electronic transmission of election results was possible for the 2019 general election.
“INEC expected to receive a clear legal mandate for electronic transmission of election results with the Electoral Act amendment that was ongoing at the time to commence implementation. Unfortunately, that did not happen,” the position paper added.
POLITICS
Ekiti 2022: Segun Oni picks PDP gov’ship nomination form
A former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has picked his governorship nomination of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2022 election in the state.
The Director-General of Oni’s campaign organization, Yemi Arokodare, bought the form yesterday in Abuja on behalf of his preferred personality for the PDP sole ticket.
Arokodare, while speaking immediately after the purchase of the form, said the people of Ekiti were waiting for the return of Segun.
He said the message of Ekiti people to the PDP is very loud and clear, ‘Segun Oni we know, Segun Oni we want, give us Segun Oni as your candidate and we will do the rest’.
POLITICS
2023: Jega, Bugaje, Abdulfatah, Utomi, Adeniran, others form political group
Ahead of the 2023 general election, some Nigerians of diverse professional background converged on Abuja, Tuesday, to express lack of confidence in the nation’s two popular political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
They said the quest to rescue Nigeria from imminent danger informed the idea to form a coalition, which would serve as a platform to galvanise Nigerians across political spectrum to free the country from its current woes and give it a fresh lease of life.
At the national caucus Meeting of Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP), where a proposal for the Rescue Nigeria agenda was unveiled, participants at the event took their turn to express dissatisfaction with the current state of the nation and leadership under the present administration, saying the country could not afford to continue in the same direction of selecting its political leaders.
Those in attendance included a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Usman Bugaje; former governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed; ex-Chairman of Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega; renowned Economist, Professor Pat Utomi; former Minister of Education, Prof Tunde Adeniran and two members of staff of the United Nations, Prof Terhemba Shija and Dr. Rose Indi Dalandi, among others.
According to them, The Rescue Nigeria Project, was founded on the premise that the problems of Nigeria emanated from poor leadership, adding that the deepening crises in the leading political parties were all the more the reason the re-calibration was necessary.
They noted further that any attempt to rescue Nigeria from its troubles must first rescue it from the current leadership recruitment mechanism that seemed to leverage on money and connection or ethnic sentiments and no premium on knowledge or competence.
In his welcome address, the National Coordinator of the group, Usman Bugaje, described the current leadership recruitment mechanism in Nigeria as a threat to national development.
His words: “We have been unable to exit the leadership conundrum precisely, because the leadership recruitment mechanism in our political parties is so flawed that, except for accidents, they are incapable of producing competent leaders with the requisite knowledge, discipline and commitment to make a difference. We are living with, or better still, groaning under the consequences of this folly.
“The challenge is how to introduce a set of criteria or better still re-calibrate the recruitment mechanism in our political parties to prioritize knowledge, competence and character.”
Ahmed, former Kwara governor, said the various separatists agitations in the country were fueled by the level of divisiveness at witnessed today.
He said: “A new platform should be put in place to take us out of the current quagmire if we must survive as a country. We are starting with a Rescue Nigeria Project, which we ultimately hope to drive into a strong coalition. And we to see this generating ideas and new ways of doing new things.”
POLITICS
Only Buni knows why Fani-Kayode was allowed into APC – El-Rufai
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has stated his position on the defection of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode to the All Progressives Congress, APC.
El-Rufai said only APC leaders who brought Fani-Kayode back into the party could explain why they allowed him.
He stated his position while responding to journalists who asked for his response on Fani-Kayode’s defection at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.
According to El-Rufai: “I don’t comment on the decisions and actions of the leaders of the party. They have the job of running the party and they have to make the judgment on who to bring into the party.
“And you know politics is a game of addition. So you want to add and add. And they have taken that decision. But I don’t comment on that because they are the ones running the party.
“If I bring someone to Kaduna and you asked the Kaduna State Government to explain, I will explain. I don’t know how to run the party.
“I was deputy national Secretary for a short while and it was the only experience I had in party management. So I won’t comment on that.”
The former Aviation Minister had last week defected to the APC, after u ars of criticizing the ruling party.
Fani-Kayode’s defection was made public when he was officially presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He was presented to the president by APC acting National Chairman, Mai Mala-Buni.
