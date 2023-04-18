INEC resumes collation of results in Adamawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has restarted the collation of supplementary election results in Adamawa State.
The collation of the governorship election in a state was suspended due to an unlawful declaration of Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) of the All Progressives Congress as the winner by the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari..
Present at the INEC state collation centre for the resumed exercise on Tuesday are National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, and the returning officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, among others.
Results declared so far at the resumed collation are as follows:
No of Registered voters: 2426
No of accredited voters: 1181
APC 478
PDP 672
Total value votes: 1155
Rejected votes : 26
Total votes cast : 1181
Toungo LGA
No. Of registered voters: 1684
No of accredited voters : 825
APC 427
PDP 360
Total votes cast : 803
Rejected votes :22
Total votes cast : 825
Guyuk LGA
No of Registered voters : 1337
No of Accredited voters : 557
APC 228
PDP 322