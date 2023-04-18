INEC resumes collation of results in Adamawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has restarted the collation of supplementary election results in Adamawa State.

The collation of the governorship election in a state was suspended due to an unlawful declaration of Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) of the All Progressives Congress as the winner by the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari..

Present at the INEC state collation centre for the resumed exercise on Tuesday are National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, and the returning officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, among others.

Results declared so far at the resumed collation are as follows:

No of Registered voters: 2426

No of accredited voters: 1181

APC 478

PDP 672

Total value votes: 1155

Rejected votes : 26

Total votes cast : 1181

[18/04, 16:04] +234 803 770 1072: Toungo LGA

No. Of registered voters: 1684

No of accredited voters : 825

APC 427

PDP 360

Total votes cast : 803

Rejected votes :22

Total votes cast : 825

[18/04, 16:07] +234 803 770 1072: Guyuk LGA

No of Registered voters : 1337

No of Accredited voters : 557

APC 228

PDP 322