POLITICS
INEC insists APGA won’t participate in Anambra guber poll
For violating the Electoral Act 2010 as amended, the rulling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been ruled out of the November 6, 2021 governorship poll in Anambra State.
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which dropped the hint, yesterday, in Abuja, APGA’s disqualification followed the party’s failure to comply with Section 85 of the Electoral Act.
The commission disclosed that APGA did not notify it when it purportedly held its ad hoc congress to elect delegates for the party’s governorship primary.
INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr. Festus Okoye, in a statement, insisted that parties must act within the confines of the law in the conduct of their congresses and primaries if they are to avoid issues and challenges that may complicate the conduct of elections.
INEC’s clarification came on the heels of the declaration of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as the winner of the factional primary organised by the Chief Victor Oye-led faction of the party.
POLITICS
Anambra Governorship: PDP NWC accused of tampering with delegates’ list
Some members of the PDP have accused the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) of manipulating the Anambra State governorship primary election ad-hoc delegate list to favour a particular aspirant.
A fresh crisis is brewing within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as some members have accused the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) of manipulating the Anambra State governorship primary election ad-hoc delegate list to favour a particular aspirant.
The Uche Secondus-led NWC was accused of planning to trade off the 2023 presidential and governorship tickets in a desperate bid to secure reelection at the PDP’s national convention holding in December.
But in a reaction, the party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the allegation as unfounded.
A source in the party said the NWC is working with two PDP state governors to manipulate the Anambra primary election as well as the 2023 presidential nomination process in return for reelection in December.
The crisis in the party deepened on Monday when the meeting summoned by the NWC at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja ended with aspirants and stakeholders from Anambra State faulting the NWC over the alleged manipulation of the three-man ad-hoc delegate list to favour a female aspirant ahead of Saturday’s governorship primary.
It was gathered that aspirants and stakeholders at the meeting accused the NWC of compromising the process by allowing results sheets to be taken from Awka, Anambra State capital, to Enugu where the names of delegates elected on the field were removed and replaced with agents of the said aspirant.
An aspirant, who spoke on condition of anonymity, hinted that party stakeholders have vowed not to work with the said female aspirant if she eventually emerges the candidate of the party on Saturday.
“I can confirm to you that this NWC is mortgaging the fortunes of our party in the Anambra election as a bargaining chip to secure their reelection in December. They are staking our party’s interest for their personal political interest and we will not allow that to happen,” he said.
POLITICS
Anambra Guber: Gov Abiodun heads APC primary committee
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted the Anambra State governorship primary election committee headed by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.
Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.
He said the party’s primary poll is scheduled for June 26, 2021.
According to the statement, Sen. John Enoh is Secretary of the committee, while Barr Uba Maigari Ahmadu, Hon. Goodluck Opiah, Cathleen Oby Nwofor, Alhaji Shitu Muhammed and Barr. Sylvester Imohanobe are members.
“In this capacity, the seven-member committee is expected to conduct the primary election to elect the party’s candidate for the governorship election for Anambra State in line with the provisions of our party’s constitution and guidelines for the nomination of candidates,” the party said.
POLITICS
Soludo emerges APGA governorship candidate in Anambra
Former CBN governor, Prof. Charles Soludo has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
Former CBN governor, Prof. Charles Soludo has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
Soludo emerged winner in Wednesday’s keenly contested primary election in Awka, Anambra State.
The primary election was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
His victory comes few hours after a faction of APGA in Anambra suspended him from the party for anti-party activities.
In his acceptance speech, the former CBN governor said he welcomed the nomination of APGA to fly their banner in the forthcoming governorship election.
“I accept your nomination in the November 6 governorship election. I am proud that I came from Anambra. I offer nothing but statement of gratitude, thank you for the mandate to fly our flag. I assure INEC that APGA is a law-abiding party.
“I salute the other aspirants. I salute you. This is the time to unite. We won the primary by over 80 percent, but let us come together. The coming election is consequential for the state. It will determine our match for progression of retrogression,” he said.
Soludo commended previous governors of Anambra for transforming the state, but noted that Governor Willy Obiano had taken the state to the next level.
He said there is no state government in Nigeria with comparable revenue like Anambra State that is doing well than the present administration, saying there is no need to change a winning team.
“We need continuity, consolidation and transformation, we need to build on what is on ground. We will unveil our campaign manifesto in August. I am a poor boy whom God has raised to serve. I have been decorated with over 200 awards.
“I believe it is now time for me to serve my people. I have decided to give back to the people. Opinion polls showed that members of other political parties said they would support Soludo if he emerged APGA candidate,” he said.
Latest News
- Baba Ijesha Vs Princess: Actor to be arraigned on Thursday
- INEC insists APGA won’t participate in Anambra guber poll
- AMCON takes over Senator Buhari’s properties in Abuja
- Senator Uba threatens to sue Heritage bank, demands N5bn for damages
- Anambra Governorship: PDP NWC accused of tampering with delegates’ list
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
What type of breasts do men like?
-
NEWS1 day ago
FG insists Twitter’s operation illegal despite ECOWAS court ruling
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Ooni of Ife’s wife attends naming ceremony of incarcerated Endsars protester’s child (photos)
-
NEWS1 day ago
NLC begins another showdown with El-Rufai
-
SPORTS1 day ago
England face Germany, France, Portugal… or Hungary in horror last-16 Euro 2020 clash after win against Czech Republic
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Iba Gani Adams under pressure to participate in Yoruba Nation Lagos rally
-
NEWS1 day ago
FFK’s former Egyptian lover apologizes after calling him a ‘hallucinogenic man and a liar’
-
NEWS1 day ago
Farouk Lawan moved to Kuje Prison