INEC gives APC, PDP, others deadlines
Ahead of primaries, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given deadlines to political parties on nomination and withdrawal of candidates.
The electoral commission also foreclosed the adjustment of election timetable.
In line with its guidelines, INEC has directed the parties to submit lists of delegates for elective offices to it, seven days to the date of the primary.
Both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) submitted designated centres for their national conventions to INEC yesterday.
APC opted for the Eagle Square while the PDP chose the Velodrome at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.
It was learnt that unlike in the past, the commission decline to bend the rules so as not to distort the timelines for the 2023 poll.
The commission has fixed the last day for withdrawal of candidate(s) and the replacement of withdrawn candidate(s) for July 15 (Presidential and National Assembly) and August 12 for governorship and Houses of Assembly.
Also, while the last day for submission of nomination forms for presidential and National Assembly election is August 8, the curtains will be drawn for governorship and Houses of Assembly on August 18.
The publication of final list of nominated candidates will be on September 20 (Presidential and National Assembly elections) and October 4 for other strands.
But the public campaign for the presidential and National Assembly elections will kick off on September 28 and that of the governorship and Houses of Assembly is from October 4.
According to a top official of INEC, the parties have been notified of the timelines for appropriate guidance.
The guidelines read in part: “In compliance with Article 4.5.1 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Political Party Primaries, a political party that adopts the indirect primary mode, shall make available to the commission not later than seven days to the date of the primary, the list of persons that will form the delegates that are eligible to vote for nomination of the party candidate to contest every elective position. “
“The list of delegates shall be accompanied with the list of aspirants and the list of the party Electoral panel conducting the primary.
“In compliance with Section 84(9-11) of the Electoral Act 2022, a political party that adopts the Consensus Primary mode shall make available to the commission copies of the written consent of all aspirants cleared for the position indicating their endorsement of the consensus candidate who shall then be ratified by a special congress or convention
“In compliance with Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022, primaries and voting by members or delegates of a political party to nominate candidates for elective positions shall hold at designated centres within the respective national, state, senatorial, federal and state constituencies.
“Primaries held outside designated constituencies shall accordingly be invalid.”
Details of Jose Peseiro’s contract as new Super Eagles head coach revealed
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Sunday, confirmed Jose Peseiro as the new head coach of the national team.
However, according to OwnGoalNigeria, Peseiro has been handed only a one-year contract to take charge of the Super Eagles.
The 12-month deal is subject to renewal based on performance-related clauses.
It is understood the NFF has given Peseiro a short-term contract, because of their legal battle on payments with former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr.
FIFA has already ordered the federation to pay Rohr the sum of $380,000 as compensation for breach of contract.
Peseiro’s first matches in charge will be the friendlies against Ecuador and Mexico in the US.
The games will be followed by the qualifiers for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.
EPL: We’ll give our lives to be champions of England — Guardiola warns Aston Villa
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has warned Aston Villa that his team will give their lives to become England champions this weekend.
Guardiola gave the warning after Man City played a 2-2 draw against West Ham United on Sunday.
Guardiola’s men are currently four points clear of Liverpool, who can narrow the gap to one point when they face Southampton on Tuesday.
Man City will host Aston Villa and Liverpool will host Wolves on the final day of the campaign this weekend.
“Our stadium will be sold out, we will give them our lives and they will give theirs, all together,” Guardiola said at his post-match press conference after Man City’s draw with West Ham.
“To do it is an incredible privilege, after many years.
“To have our chance with our people, to win one game to be champions. I’m looking forward to it.”
EPL: Arsenal’s first summer signing, Marquinhos heading to London
Brazilian winger, Marquinhos has signed a five-year contract with Arsenal which runs until 2027.
Marquinhos was left out of his current club, Sao Paulo’s squad on Sunday as they sealed a 2-1 victory over Cuiaba.
Sao Paulo and Arsenal agreed a £3 million deal earlier this week after the 19-year-old winger turned down multiple contract renewal offers.
The winger initially signed a five-year contract with the Brazilian club in 2019, but world football governing body FIFA ruled that the contract was only valid for three years under normal regulations for players signing their first professional deal.
And ace football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, reports that Mikel Arteta’s side signed the winger on a five-year contract with the Gunners which runs until 2027.
The Brazilian, according to the report, is viewed as a developmental signing who will make a gradual progression to the Gunners’ first team.
Marquinhos made his first-team debut against Flamengo last July and has gone on to score four goals and register three assists in 40 senior appearances for Sao Paulo.
He has also played three times for Brazil’s Under-17s.
