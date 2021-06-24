POLITICS
INEC finally launches online portal for voter registration
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally launched an online portal for Nigerians to register as voters.
The portal will go live on Monday when the online registration is scheduled to commence.
The electoral umpire stopped the continuous voter registration in August 2018, about six months before the last elections.
As of then, the total number of registered voters in Nigeria stood at 84 million, just 42 percent of the country’s population.
At least 11 million voters were yet to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) when the commission stopped distributing them weeks before the election.
Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman told journalists in Abuja on Thursday that the portal was created for intending registrants to commence the process online by provided relevant details and book an appointment to visit an INEC office.
They can then visit any INEC state or LGA office to complete the process from July 19, the same day the physical registration is scheduled to start.
No date has been fixed yet for the process to start at all the 2,673 registration centres nationwide.
“In addition, those who are already registered as voters can carry out all the other activities such as transfers, correction of personal details and replacement of damaged or defaced PVCs online,” he said.
“We hope that through this portal, we shall reduce overcrowding at our registration centres, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, make the registration processes generally easier, thereby giving Nigerians a pleasant electoral experience.
“However, I must quickly reiterate that the online registration is a public service and therefore free of charge. There is no INEC-approved cybercafe, no online registration centre and no scratch card to be purchased for the exercise. All you need is a device, including your mobile phones, that can connect to the internet.”
Mahmood added that INEC has acquired all the equipment for the voter registration and has also planned for the deployment of 5,346 staff to the registration centres.
Among the equipment he mentioned is a new registration machine called the INEC voter enrolment device (IVED) which will replace the laptop-based old direct data capture machine (DDCM).
“I am glad to say that our engineers designed the IVED in-house before it was fabricated abroad. It is more mobile and efficient than the DDCM and could also be deployed to other activities, particularly the accreditation of voters during elections,” he said.
Anambra Governorship: Court nullifies PDP’s delegate congress
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama has nullified the elections held by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State on June 10 and 11 to elect a three-man ad-hoc ward delegate that would participate in the voting at the primary of the PDP scheduled for June 26, 2021.
Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, in a ruling, held that all activities engaged in by the party after the court’s June 9, 2021 judgment sacking the Anambra PDP’s Executive Council (EXCO), including the June 10 and 11 elections, were null and void because they were done in violation of orders contained in the judgment.
Justice Adeniyi also rejected the request by the PDP and two of its chieftains – Chief Ndubisi Nwobu and Barr. Uchenna Obiora – for an order staying the court’s June 9 judgment.
In the ruling on the three applications by the PDP, Nwobu and Obiora, Justice Adeniyi held that they failed to make out a case to warrant the grant of their application that sought to stay the judgment pending the determination of the appeal.
Justice Adeniyi came down hard on the applicants for denigrating the court in their reaction to the judgment and proceeded to hold that they did not show that the non-staying of the judgment would either render their appeals nugatory or make it impossible for the party to conduct its primary for the forthcoming governorship election.
He said: “The first applicant (the PDP), which is the principal party, has maintained in the face of this court that its judgment is null and void for want of jurisdiction. The same party cannot, at the same time, seek equitable reliefs from the same court.
An assessment of the totality of the circumstances that have been presented before me by the instant applications leads to only one conclusion, which is that the applicants do not have an iota of respect for the authority of this court, they issued a release to embolden their members not to reckon with the judgment of the court and followed it up by taking of definite contemptuous steps in disregard of the court’s judgment.
“For them to come back with a motion for stay of execution and injunction pending the determination of their appeal, in my view, is a clear afterthought. I there say that no court worth its authority will grant any such application, no matter how well presented and argued,” Justice Adeniyi said.
The June 9 judgment, which they sought to stay, was on a suit marked: HC/CV/774/2021 filed by Samuel Anyakolah (for himself and all local government chairmen and ward executives that emerged from the Anambra PDP congress conducted on November 28 and December 1, 2017 under the supervision of Sir Chukwudi Umeaba, as Acting Chairman State Caretaker Committee).
The judge agreed with the plaintiff/claimant that the PDP violated its constitution in the conduct of the Southeast zonal congress of March 6, 2021 and the appointments made therein.
He declared among others, that “all congresses, designations or appointments made by the first defendant (the PDP), with respect to the positions of the state chairman, EXCO members and local government chairmen, as contained in pages 14,15 and 16 of the Southeast zonal congress brochure of 6th March 2021 are hereby nullified and set aside.”
The judge ordered the PDP to henceforth, recognise and adopt only the list of the already inaugurated party officers and delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP congresses conducted on November 28, 2017 and December 1, 2017 validated by Senator France Bent Ward Congress Appeal Panel report and Barrister Ukpai Ukairo Local Government Appeal Panel report, under the supervision of Sir Chukwudi Umeaba, who shall continue to act in the capacities for which they were duly elected.
INEC insists APGA won’t participate in Anambra guber poll
For violating the Electoral Act 2010 as amended, the rulling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been ruled out of the November 6, 2021 governorship poll in Anambra State.
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which dropped the hint, yesterday, in Abuja, APGA’s disqualification followed the party’s failure to comply with Section 85 of the Electoral Act.
The commission disclosed that APGA did not notify it when it purportedly held its ad hoc congress to elect delegates for the party’s governorship primary.
INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr. Festus Okoye, in a statement, insisted that parties must act within the confines of the law in the conduct of their congresses and primaries if they are to avoid issues and challenges that may complicate the conduct of elections.
INEC’s clarification came on the heels of the declaration of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as the winner of the factional primary organised by the Chief Victor Oye-led faction of the party.
Anambra Governorship: PDP NWC accused of tampering with delegates’ list
Some members of the PDP have accused the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) of manipulating the Anambra State governorship primary election ad-hoc delegate list to favour a particular aspirant.
A fresh crisis is brewing within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as some members have accused the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) of manipulating the Anambra State governorship primary election ad-hoc delegate list to favour a particular aspirant.
The Uche Secondus-led NWC was accused of planning to trade off the 2023 presidential and governorship tickets in a desperate bid to secure reelection at the PDP’s national convention holding in December.
But in a reaction, the party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the allegation as unfounded.
A source in the party said the NWC is working with two PDP state governors to manipulate the Anambra primary election as well as the 2023 presidential nomination process in return for reelection in December.
The crisis in the party deepened on Monday when the meeting summoned by the NWC at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja ended with aspirants and stakeholders from Anambra State faulting the NWC over the alleged manipulation of the three-man ad-hoc delegate list to favour a female aspirant ahead of Saturday’s governorship primary.
It was gathered that aspirants and stakeholders at the meeting accused the NWC of compromising the process by allowing results sheets to be taken from Awka, Anambra State capital, to Enugu where the names of delegates elected on the field were removed and replaced with agents of the said aspirant.
An aspirant, who spoke on condition of anonymity, hinted that party stakeholders have vowed not to work with the said female aspirant if she eventually emerges the candidate of the party on Saturday.
“I can confirm to you that this NWC is mortgaging the fortunes of our party in the Anambra election as a bargaining chip to secure their reelection in December. They are staking our party’s interest for their personal political interest and we will not allow that to happen,” he said.
