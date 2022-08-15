INEC displays voters’ register in Lagos

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu said contrary to stories in some sections of the media, he has not resigned.

The stories claimed that Ayu had resigned and allegedly gave his purported resignation letter to ex-Senate President David Mark.

Ayu, who said his attention was drawn to sponsored stories in the news media today, stressed that he was elected for a single 4-year tenure.

PDP National Chairman in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media & Communication), Simon Imobo-Tswam, Monday described the story as false, baseless, reckless, inaccurate, and a complete work of fiction.

“If there is such a resignation, it exists only in the imagination of those who have made themselves available for hatchet jobs, ” he noted.

He said if for any reason he had resigned, in line with Section 45 (i and ii) of the party’s constitution he would give his resignation letter to the Deputy Chairman (North); not Sen. Mark.

The statement partly read, “So, where does Distinguished Sen. David Mark come in here, being that he is not even a member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC)? It appears that those who have been procured to blackmail the national chairman out of office are not even aware of what the party’s constitution says about the matter.

“We are shocked that such reckless, vicious, mischievous and fabricated falsehood can find prime space in the mainstream media.

“But even more shocking is the fact that otherwise, respected media houses have made themselves easy platforms for unscrupulous people to peddle falsehood and run smear campaigns, once the fee is right.

“But the fact remains that those who have been procured to write falsehood against the national chairman and those sponsoring same are investing in expensive illusions”.

The PDP National Chairman said is on a crucial assignment: to lead the PDP on a historic rescue mission, come February 2023.

“We restate, therefore, that the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has not resigned and has no plan of resigning. For clarity and emphasis, he was elected for a tenure of four years,” Ayu stated.

He appealed to PDP members and the general public to ignore any stories of such, adding that Sections 45 and 47 of the PDP constitution are clear on the removal and/or resignation of the national chairman.