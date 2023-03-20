INEC Declares Sanwo-Olu Winner In Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) has declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s governorship poll in Lagos State.

He polled a total of 762,134 votes, defeating Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party who scored 312,329 votes, followed by Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor with 62,449 votes.

Sanwo-Olu was declared the winner at 1:15 am on Monday morning, almost 48 hours after the electoral exercise commenced.

The election was marked by voter suppression, ethnic discrimination, political thuggery, and violent attacks on voters, electoral staff and security personnel alike.