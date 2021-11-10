NEWS
INEC declares APGA’s Soludo winner of Anambra Governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.
The returning officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi announced the final result at about 1:50 am on Wednesday.
Obi announce the result after adding the figures garnered by each of the political parties in the Tuesday supplementary polls to those already declared on Sunday from the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.
She announced the votes polled by the political parties as follows; APC, 43,285, APGA, 112, 229, PDP, 53,807, among others.
She also announced the total number of valid votes in the election as; 241,523, rejected votes stood at 8,108, while the total vote cast in the election was given as 249,631.
Obi said: “This is the moment we have been waiting for. I want to use this opportunity to thank the chairman of INEC and his team for this opportunity given to me and my university to partake in this Anambra 2021. I thank the service chiefs, the people of Anambra State, we remain very grateful.
“Allow me to read this form EC8E, which I have completed. I Prof Florence Banku Obi hereby certify that I’m the returning officer of the Anambra governorship election held on 6 and 9 of November.
“That Charles Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, having certified the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner of the election,” Prof. Obi said.
Former chairman of APGA, Senator Victor Umeh while reacting to the victory said the election was transparent, and is the best election so far held in the state.
“We have again won the state, despite the fact that some people boasted that they will win the state. This is to tell them that APGA is on ground, and it is not just about boasting of winning, but doing your homework well. I urge them to concede victory to our party and the candidate, because the people made a clear choice.”
Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Prof. Omotayo as NIPSS DG
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged the Senate to confirm the nomination of Professor Ayo Omotayo for appointment as the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPISS) in Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State.
Buhari’s letter of request was read at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on resumption of Senators’ 18- day working recess to enable Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) defend their 2022 budget proposals.
The President, in the letter, said the nomination of Professor Omotayo for the NIPISS top job was in accordance with Section 5(2) of the NIPSS Act 2004.
The letter titled: “Request for confirmation of appointment of Prof. Ayo C. Omotayo PhD as Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS),” reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 5 subsection 2 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Act 2004, I write to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Prof. Ayo C. Omotayo as Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).
“The nominee’s CV is attached herewith. It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”
Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma’s trial over illegible statements, inaudible audios
Justice Yetunde Adesanya, of the Lagos High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square, on Tuesday, adjourned the trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the chief prime suspect in the murder of Usifo Ataga, CEO of Super TV, to November 11, 15, 16, 17, 26 and 30.
This comes as the defence counsels complained that the statements contained in the proof of evidence served on them were all illegible and that the audio interviews of the defendants were also inaudible, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.
They stated that the defendants had a right to clearer statements and audible video interviews as it would enable them to prepare their defence adequately.
Adesanya, in her ruling, directed the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to provide clearer statements and audible copies of the interviews to all the defence counsels before the end of the day.
Earlier, A.O. Adeyemi had entered an appearance for the prosecution from the DPP, while Onwuka Egbu, Babatunde Busari and A.O. Ogunsanya had appeared for the first to third defendants respectively.
Adeyemi told the court that she had two witnesses in court and was ready to begin the trial, but Egbu informed the court that he had a pending application before the court that was ripe for hearing.
He said that in his application, he was praying for more legible statements, saying the ones contained in the proof of evidence the prosecution served him were illegible.
Counsel to the second defendant, Busari, aligned with the submission of the first defence counsel and further complained that the video recordings of the interviews were not served on him.
On his part, counsel to the third defendant, Ogunsanya, from the Office of the Public Defender (OPD), told the court that the video interviews of the defendants that were served on him were not audible.
He aligned with previous submissions that the statements he was served were also not clear.
The defence counsels submitted that they needed all these documents to enable them to prepare for the trial adequately.
Adeyemi told the court that she would send soft copies of all the proof of evidence to each defence counsels’ email before the end of the day.
Recall that on October 12, the three defendants were arraigned on a nine-count charge preferred against them by the Lagos State Government. They had pleaded non-guilty to the crime.
The first two defendants, Chidinma Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri are facing the first eight counts on the charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements and stealing.
The third defendant, who is the first defendant’s sister, Chioma Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count charge of stealing iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga.
In the charge, the defendants were alleged to have conspired amongst themselves and murdered Ataga.
Ataga was found dead with multiple stab wounds on June 16 at a service apartment on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I where he had checked in with his lover, Ojukwu.
Ojukwu, who was consequently arrested on June 23 over the murder of Usifo Ataga in a service apartment, said she was able to kill him because he was weak.
She confessed to stabbing Usifo with a knife under the influence of drugs and withdrawing N380,000 from the victim’s account with his ATM card.
She, however, recanted later in a video, saying she acted in self-defence.
Usifo, 50, was buried on July 30.
The duo of Chidinma and Quadri, was also accused of committing forgery by procuring and making bank account statements purported to have been made by the deceased.
They were also alleged to have forged United Bank of Africa account statement of one Mary from June 1, 2021, an international passport and a driver’s license in Chidinma’s name.
Anambra election: Lagos policemen on duty involved in ghastly accident
Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command deployed for the Anambra State gubernatorial election, have been involved in a ghastly motor accident.
It was gathered that the officers, attached to the Isolo division of the command, were involved in the accident upon return to Lagos State from Anambra.
The accident, according to reports, occurred in Awka, the state capital, leaving some of the officers seriously injured.
Recall that ahead of the November 6 elections, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, noted that 34,587 operatives would be deployed to Anambra.
According to the IGP, the deployment consisted of conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force, the Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Forces, Explosive Ordnance Unit, Force Intelligence Bureau, INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit and a medical team.
He had said at the time that three helicopters would be deployed for aerial surveillance while detachments of Marine Police operatives would also be deployed to ensure safe, secure and credible electoral process.
Baba had said the deployments followed the outcome of election security threat analysis conducted by the Force Intelligence Bureau.
“Based on the outcome of the analysis, we have developed a strategic election security operation plan which will involve the mobilisation of 34,587 police personnel.
“Let me use this opportunity to assure all citizens and stakeholders, including the international community of our determination to work with other security agencies to stabilise the prevailing situation in Anambra,” the IGP had said.
