The staff of Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), have passed a vote of no confidence on the chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

The staff in a statement issued on Tuesday, called on relevant authorities such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate INEC’s financial records. They accused Yakubu of turning the commission into a rotten egg.

The workers also accused Yakubu of turning himself into a god at INEC, saying staff members cannot approach him for any grievance.

“He sees staff as slaves, if you talk, you get victimised. The system in INEC is rotten due to the leadership style of Prof. Yakubu Mahmood,” the statement said.

The statement is titled “We the entire staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission wishes to express our ‘disappointment and pass a vote of no confidence’ in Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, Hon. Chairman, INEC over the neglect of staff welfare matters.”

Reeling out the alleged sins of Yakubu, the workers described him as “despotic”, adding that he had continued to deceive staff members with empty promises.

The statement reads, “He (Yakubu) has refused to implement the Review Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) that was approved by the former President Mohammad Buhari with effect from September 2022.

“He has also refused to implement 40% Peculiar Allowance to staff on CONPSS that was approved by the former President Muhammadu Buhari with effect from January 2023, claiming that there is no money. Now Federal government has approved 35% for all federal workers to cushion the effect of subsidy removal, INEC staff will not get because of Prof. Yakubu Mahmood way of administration. He will say there is no money.

“His promise to increase Electoral Hazard Allowance at a meeting held with staff in November 2022 has not seen the light of the day. He has turned a big liar.

“Medical staff are yet to be paid their National Minimum Wage that was approved in 2019 by former President Mohammad Buhari despite yearly appropriation in the budget.

“He has also turned the Commission into a one man show, no Commissioner can approach him. He does not allow staff to aired their grievances as there is no any medium or mechanism to address them.”

The workers further claimed: “There is serious financial misappropriation by Prof Yakubu Mahmood as he concentrates mainly on contracts that will benefit him. Relevant authorities such as EFCC and ICPC can visit the INEC financial record for confirmation.

“Prof. Yakubu Mahmood is the first person to get a second term in office, but he is abusing the privilege given to him as staff cannot longer wait for his tenure expiration which is supposed to be November 2025. Many staff have died due to neglect of staff welfare matters.”

Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the commission’s chairman promised to send their reaction to the allegations and later pleaded for more time, saying they were in the middle of a workshop and he needed to pin his boss down. However, at the time of filing this report, 48 hours later, he had yet to react to the allegations.