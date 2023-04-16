Sunday, April 16, 2023
INEC begins collation of governorship supplementary election results in Adamawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started the process of collating the supplementary governorship election results that took place on Saturday in Adamawa State.

This development comes after the initial governorship election was declared inconclusive due to some irregularities in some local government areas.

The supplementary election was then conducted in those affected areas, and INEC has now begun the process of collating the results to determine the winner of the governorship election in the state.

Speaking at the commencement of the exercise in Yola, Prof. Mohammed Mele, the state Collation Officer, said the results of Demsa and Yola-South Local Government Areas were ready.

Mele urged the local government returning officers and the party agents to abide by the process for successful collation.

Dr Baba Bila, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba States, announced that each political party would be represented by only one agent.

Bila explained that the collation process required that the local government returning officers must first register with the secretariat and get results verified before presenting to the state collation officer loudly.

He called on them to also be patient with the process for a successful collection of the results.

The elections were held in 69 polling units across 20 local government areas in the states.

 

