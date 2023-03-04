Sunday, March 5, 2023
HomePOLITICSINEC admits hitches, insists on BVAS deployment for gov poll
POLITICS

INEC admits hitches, insists on BVAS deployment for gov poll

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
14

The Independent National Electoral Commission has admitted that there were hitches in the presidential and National Assembly elections conducted on February 25 across the country.

This was disclosed by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Saturday, at the meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja.

Yakubu told the RECs that it was imperative for the commission to review performances from last Saturday’s election.

He noted that the elections were painstakingly done but it came with issues ranging from technology, delay by election officials, attitudes of political parties’ agents among others.

The INEC Chairman stated that a lot of lessons have been learnt from the presidential elections ahead of the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Previous article
Mikel Arteta pictured in lucky outfit again as Arsenal leave it late to earn thrilling win over Bournemouth
Next article
Lionel Messi reaches mind-blowing career milestone way ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network