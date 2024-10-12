India vs Vietnam LIVE Updates: The Indian football team will be aiming to notch up their first win under new head coach Manolo Marquez, as they take on Vietnam in an international friendly. Having drawn against Mauritius and lost to Syria during the Intercontinental Cup, the players are expected to be in better shape with the Indian Super League (ISL) season already underway. Vietnam (116th) are ranked 10 spots ahead of India (126th) in the FIFA rankings, and therefore, a close game is anticipated between the two.

