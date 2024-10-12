Saturday, October 12, 2024
India vs Vietnam LIVE Updates, International Friendly: Eyeing First Win, India Coach Makes Drastic Change

India vs Vietnam LIVE Updates: The Indian football team will be aiming to notch up their first win under new head coach Manolo Marquez, as they take on Vietnam in an international friendly. Having drawn against Mauritius and lost to Syria during the Intercontinental Cup, the players are expected to be in better shape with the Indian Super League (ISL) season already underway. Vietnam (116th) are ranked 10 spots ahead of India (126th) in the FIFA rankings, and therefore, a close game is anticipated between the two.

Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Vietnam LIVE Score, International Friendly from Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh, Vietnam:

