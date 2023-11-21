India vs Qatar Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2026: The India men’s football team will be squaring off against Qatar in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 second round Qualifier match on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. India confidence boosted after the 1-0 away win against Kuwait on November 16, India will hope to give a tough fight to Qatar, though the fancied visiting side will start as firm favourites. India had surprised the football fraternity when they soaked up waves of attacks to hold Qatar 0-0 on September 10, 2019 in their 2022 World Cup second round qualifiers in Doha.

When will the India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match be played?

The India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match will be played on Tuesday, November 21.

Where will the India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match be played?

The India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match will be played at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

What time will the India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match start?

The India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match will start at 7 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match?

The India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match will be telecasted on the Sports 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match?

The India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema App and Website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)