The Indian football team will be squaring off against Pakistan in their opening match of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship on Wednesday, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The 14th edition of the SAFF Championship has been divided into two groups. India lies in Group A with, Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan. Group B comprises Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh. Sunil Chhetri-led India are the highest-ranked team in Group A. They are 101st in the FIFA rankings. Pakistan are ranked lowest at 195th. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other.

When will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match will be played from June 21.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match?

The India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match will be broadcast on Doordarshan Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match?

The India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match will be streamed live on the FanCode App and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)