Wednesday, June 21, 2023
FOOTBALL

India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

By Online Editor
0
India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


SAFF Championship 2023: India will take on Pakistan in their first match© Twitter

The Indian football team will be squaring off against Pakistan in their opening match of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship on Wednesday, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The 14th edition of the SAFF Championship has been divided into two groups. India lies in Group A with, Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan. Group B comprises Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh. Sunil Chhetri-led India are the highest-ranked team in Group A. They are 101st in the FIFA rankings. Pakistan are ranked lowest at 195th. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other.

When will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match will be played from June 21.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match?

The India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match will be broadcast on Doordarshan Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match?

The India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 match will be streamed live on the FanCode App and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Previous article
Ibadan Poly bans students from bringing vehicles, power bikes into campus
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network