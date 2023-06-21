Wednesday, June 21, 2023
FOOTBALL

India vs Pakistan Live, SAFF Championship 2023: India Earn Early Free-Kick In Opposition Half

By Online Editor
0
Sunil Chhetri May Be Playing His Last Season: Igor Stimac

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: India will take on Pakistan© Twitter




IND vs PAK, SAFF Championship 2023, Live: India will be taking on Pakistan in their first match of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship on Wednesday, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The 14th edition of the SAFF Championship has been divided into two groups. India lies in Group A with, Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan. Group B comprises Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. 

Here are all the Live Updates from the SAFF Championship 2023 match between India and Pakistan, straight from Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru:

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Previous article
Toni Kroos Extends Real Madrid Contract For Extra Season
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network