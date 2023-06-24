Saturday, June 24, 2023
FOOTBALL

India vs Nepal Live, SAFF Championship 2023: India Take On Nepal, Aim To Move Closer To Semi-finals

By Online Editor
0
India vs Nepal Live, SAFF Championship 2023: India Take On Nepal, Aim To Move Closer To Semi-finals

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: India take on Nepal.© AIFF

India vs Nepal Live Updates, SAFF Championship 2023: A 4-0 hammering of Pakistan giving them the perfect start, India will have a wonderful opportunity to move closer to the semifinals of the SAFF Championship when they face Nepal in Bengaluru on Saturday. On paper, the hosts hold all the aces, evidenced by an overwhelming 16-2 overall head-to-head record in 23 matches played between them, a sequence that started in the 1985 SAF Games. The last meeting between the two sides came during the 2021 SAFF Championship when India defeated Nepal 3-0.

Here are the Live Updates from India vs Nepal, SAFF Championships match from Bangaluru:

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Previous article
Domestic Crisis: Russian Mercenary Leader, Prigozhin Vows To ‘Punish’ President Putin’s Military Chiefs
Next article
JAMB announces 140 cut-off mark for 2023 varsity admission
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network