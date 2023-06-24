India vs Nepal Live Updates, SAFF Championship 2023: A 4-0 hammering of Pakistan giving them the perfect start, India will have a wonderful opportunity to move closer to the semifinals of the SAFF Championship when they face Nepal in Bengaluru on Saturday. On paper, the hosts hold all the aces, evidenced by an overwhelming 16-2 overall head-to-head record in 23 matches played between them, a sequence that started in the 1985 SAF Games. The last meeting between the two sides came during the 2021 SAFF Championship when India defeated Nepal 3-0.

Here are the Live Updates from India vs Nepal, SAFF Championships match from Bangaluru: