India vs Maldives LIVE Updates: Sunil Chhetri scored on his international comeback as India are 3-0 ahead in their international friendly against Maldives at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, Meghalaya. Rahul Bheke drew the first blood through a superb header in the 35th minute to put India in the lead. It was another impressive header, this time from Liston Colaco in the 66th minute, that doubled India’s lead. Then came the much awaited goal from India captain Sunil Chhetri, that also being a header, in the 76th minute. This is the first match for Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri post making a retirement U-turn.

Here are the Live Updates and Scores of International Friendly between India and Maldives –