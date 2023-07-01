India vs Lebanon Live Updates, SAFF Championship 2023: The SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon is currently underway in Bengaluru. The Blue Tigers are slowly finding their feet with some good attack, however, they still lack execution and that sees the scorecard reading 0-0. India bank on the striking prowess of their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri to tame a formidable Lebanon on Saturday. India, the defending champions, entered the semis as the second-placed team behind Kuwait from Group A while Lebanon topped Group B in their march to the last-four stage. India will miss the services of defender Sandesh Jhinghan.

Here are the LIVE updates of the India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship semi-final straight from Bengaluru, here: