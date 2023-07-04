Tuesday, July 4, 2023
FOOTBALL

India vs Kuwait Live, SAFF Championship Final 2023: Sunil Chhetri And Co Eye Solid Start, India 0-0 Kuwait

By Online Editor
0
India vs Kuwait Live, SAFF Championship Final 2023: Sunil Chhetri And Co Eye Solid Start, India 0-0 Kuwait

SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: India eye record 8th title in match vs Kuwait.




India vs Kuwait Live, SAFF Championship Final 2023: The teams are tied at 0-0 in first half. Defending champions India look to preserve a proud record and add a ninth title to their shelf when they face a tough Kuwait in the SAFF Championship final in Bengaluru on Tuesday. India were stretched to a penalty shootout by Lebanon in the semifinals before winning 4-2, while Kuwait had to wait till extra time to eke out a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh. In fact, this will be the second time India will face Kuwait in the tournament. They had played out a 1-1 draw in an acrimonious Group A match last week.

Here are the Live Score and Updates from SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait, straight from Bengaluru: 

