Tuesday, June 27, 2023
India vs Kuwait Live, SAFF Championship 2023: India Look To Continue Unbeaten Run vs Kuwait

Sunil Chhetri Defies Age And Conditions To Produce A Masterclass

SAFF Championship 2023 Live Updates: India will take on Kuwait© Twitter

India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023, Live Updates:India will be squaring off against Kuwait in their final group stage match of the ongoing SAFF Championship 2023 on Tuesday, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. India have registered a 4-0 victory against Pakistan in their opening match went on to defeat Nepal 2-0 in their next match. On the other hand, Kuwait defeated Nepal 3-1 and Pakistan 4-0 in their first two matches.

Here are the Live Updates from India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championships match from Bengaluru:

