Thursday, September 7, 2023
India vs Iraq Live, King’s Cup 2023: Naorem Mahesh Singh On Target As India-Iraq Tied At 1-1 After First 45

India vs Iraq Live, King's Cup 2023: Naorem Mahesh Singh On Target As India-Iraq Tied At 1-1 After First 45

King’s Cup 2023 semi-finals Live: Naorem Mahesh Singh scores the opener.© X (Twitter)




India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023 Semi-Finals Live: Naorem Mahesh Singh found the scoresheet as India head into the break on level terms against Iraq in the King’s Cup semi-final. Ali Al-Hamadi equalised from the spot for Iraq, who enjoyed most of the possession in the first 45. Sandesh Jhingan found refree’s pocket after handling the ball, which led to Iraq’s equaliser in the 28th minute. India have found more joy down the left wing with Ashique Kuruniyan and Akash Mishra. There is plenty of improvement for Igor Stimac as they aim for a place in the final.

Here are the live updates of the King’s Cup semi-final between India and Iraq

