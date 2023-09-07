As part of their preparation for the upcoming Asian Games, the Indian football team looks to gear up in the best possible fashion in the King’s Cup 2023. The Indian team, without the services of skipper Sunil Chhetri, will be up against Iraq in the 4-team tournament on Thursday. Chhetri was instrumental in the Indian team’s triumph at the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship but he has taken some personal time off after his wife gave birth to their son.

The Iraq test wouldn’t be the easiest to solve for the Indian team as their opponents are placed a whopping 29 places above them in the FIFA Rankings. It also has to be noted that the Indian football team has never beaten Iraq, losing 4 times and drawing 2 of the 6 times they faced them.

When will the India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, match be played?

The India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, match will be played from June 21.

Where will the India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, match be played?

The India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, match will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, match start?

The India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, match will start at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, match?

The India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, match will be broadcast on Eurosport TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, match?

The India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, will be streaming live on FIFA Plus TV.

