Tuesday, September 19, 2023
FOOTBALL

India vs China, Asian Games 2023 Football Live Updates: India Start Campaign With Tough China Challenge

By Online Editor
0
In Club vs Country Conundrum, Sunil Chhetri Gives Priority To National Duty

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


India Vs China Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: India aim for a win© AFP

India vs China, Asian Games 2023 Football, Live Updates:Indian men’s football team will be squaring off against China in the opening match of their Asian Games 2023 campaign on Tuesday. India were able to stitch a rag-tag final squad only on Friday and the team left for China on Sunday, leaving no time for the players to even have a training session together. Set to play their opening match without any training session and proper rest after the last-minute announcement of the squad, India will be the clear underdogs.

Live Updates of Asian Games 2023 Football match between India and China, Straight from Hangzhou, China:

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Previous article
Arsenal’s Declan Rice Ready For First Taste Of Champions League
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network