Wednesday, March 26, 2025
India vs Bangladesh Highlights, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027: Hamza Choudhury Shines, Chhetri Flops; India Held To 0-0 Draw By Bangladesh

By Online Editor
India vs Bangladesh Highlights, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027: Hamza Choudhury Shines, Chhetri Flops; India Held To 0-0 Draw By Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh Highlights, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Football: India have been held to a 0-0 draw by Bangladesh in their opening 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifier third round match. Midfielder Hamza Choudhury – a man with 57 Premier League appearances for Leicester City – shone on his Bangladesh debut. India goalkeeper Vishal Kaith had a few nervy moments, but did not suffer a goal. Sunil Chhetri had a disappointing game, missing a couple of good chances. Liston Colaco and Subhasish Bose impressed for India. India will have to face Singapore and Hong Kong next in Group C of the third round.

Here are the Highlights of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027 Football Match between India vs Bangladesh, straight from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong:

