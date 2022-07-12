NEWS
India set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, UN says
India is on track to overtake China as the planet’s most populous country next year, according to a U.N. report published on Monday.
The report, from the population division of the U.N.’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs, said China and India were each home to over 1.4 billion people in 2022.
“India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country during 2023,” the U.N. said. The Indian government’s census for 2011 put the country’s population at more than 1.2 billion.
“The global human population will reach 8.0 billion in mid-November 2022 from an estimated 2.5 billion people in 1950,” according to the U.N.’s report.
Looking further ahead, the U.N. said its latest projections showed the global population could reach roughly 8.5 billion in 2030 and 10.4 billion in 2100.
Last year, the U.N. said that the “average fertility” of the planet’s population amounted to 2.3 births per woman across a lifetime.
This compares to approximately 5 births per woman in 1950, according to Monday’s report. “Global fertility is projected to decline further to 2.1 births per woman by 2050,” it said.
The U.N.’s report was released on World Population Day. In a statement, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the day represented “an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates.”
“At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another,” Guterres said.
With a huge population and a major economy, India’s need for resources in the years ahead will become increasingly pressing. On Monday, Reuters, citing information from Refinitiv and trade sources, said June saw the country’s coal imports reach “a record high.”
The deal reached at the COP26 climate change summit in Nov. 2021 faced stumbling blocks related to the phasing out of coal, fossil fuel subsidies and financial support to low-income countries.
India and China, both among the world’s biggest burners of coal, insisted on a last-minute change of fossil fuel language in the Glasgow Climate Pact — from a “phase out” of coal to a “phase down.” After initial objections, opposing countries ultimately conceded.
Power generation drops during Sallah break
Power generation on the national grid dipped by about 141.3 megawatts on Monday, July 11 when compared to what was recorded on the grid on July 9, 2022.
Figures obtained from the Federal Ministry of Power showed that power generation rose to a peak of 3,992.6MW on July 9, 2022, but the peak generation on July 10, 2022 fell to 3,908.8MW.
This dropped further on Monday, as data from the FMP showed that power generation on the grid as at 6am on July 11, 2022, was 3,851.31MW, indicating a drop of 141.3MW when compared to figures posted on July 9, 2022.
Sheikh Gumi backs Tinubu’s choice, gives reason for Muslim-Muslim ticket
Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi has said the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s choice of running mate has nothing to do with religion.
The media space has been flooded with reactions of many stakeholders who are registering their grievances on Tinubu’s decision to pick a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 presidential elections.
Many party members have continued to resign their membership of the party since the announcement was made on Sunday.
However, some party members have argued that there is nothing wrong with the decision, stressing that the only way the party can emerge victorious in 2023 is to have a Muslim vice presidential candidate.
Similarly, Gumi on Tuesday, said the Muslim-Muslim ticket was just a strategy to win the election.
According to him, the electorates, particularly the aggrieved ones, have the right to vote for their preferred candidate.
He said, “It has nothing to do with religion. It’s pure vote getting stretagy and nothing more. It now depends on the voter to choose from a wide range of choices”.
I’m eager to go, it has been tough for me – Buhari sends message to successor
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the presidency has been tough for him, saying he is eager to quit Aso Rock as Nigerian President.
The Nigerian leader spoke yesterday while receiving governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his home town, Daura in Katsina State.
The President, who stated that he has sacrificed enough for the country, also said he wished his successor the very best.
“I am eager to go. I can tell you it has been tough. I am grateful to God that people appreciate the personal sacrifices we have been making.
“I wish the person who is coming after me the very best,” he said.
The Emir of Daura, Dr. Faruk Umar Faruk, earlier declared that the last time the president visited his home town was during the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir.
Reacting, Buhari said, “In ten to eleven months time, I will come here. I have a better house in Kaduna, but it is too close to Abuja.”
