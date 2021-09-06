BUSINESS
India, Netherlands, Spain emerge top export destinations for Nigeria’s crude oil
India, Netherlands and Spain have now filled the vacuum left by the United States as top buyers of Nigeria’s crude oil, according to a document obtained from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
The countries were part of about 56 countries, cutting across Western Europe, Oceania/Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East, Asia and Far East as well as Africa, which were favourite destinations for the commodity.
The latest Annual Statistical Bulletin (ASB) produced by the national oil company showed that India led the pack of buyers of Nigeria’s crude for the 2020 trading year with 107.89 million barrels, followed by Netherlands with 73 million barrels, and Spain with 70.4 million barrels.
As some buyers turned their backs on Nigeria’s crude because it was more expensive due to its top quality, India and other countries had upped their hydrocarbons trade with Nigeria, the data showed.
Although successive Nigerian governments had expressed their desire to diversify the country’s economy, the oil sector still accounted for about 90 per cent of total exports, over 86 per cent of foreign exchange earnings and a paltry 9.61 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The data from NNPC further showed that apart from the top three consumers of Nigeria’s oil, South Africa came a close fourth with 68.3 million barrels, Italy purchased 32.5 million barrels, while China bought a total 29.6 million barrels from the country during the period under review.
Other countries listed as consumers of Nigeria’s crude are United Kingdom with 24.3 million barrels, Cote d’Ivoire with 20.4 million barrels, France with 19.7 million barrels, Singapore which bought 19.4 million barrels and United States Gulf Coast with a cumulative purchase of 19.4 million barrels.
Togo bought 17.3 million barrels, Portugal purchased 14.8 million barrels, Turkey’s total transaction for the year was 18.1 million barrels, followed by Indonesia’s 17.1 million barrels.
Included also on the list of buyers were Germany, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Australia, Peru, Uruguay, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and Myanmar.
Brazil, a top oil producer, bought the least quantity of 266,264 barrels. Other Nigerian crude oil customers included Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, Ghana and Senegal.
In the year under consideration, 648.5 million barrels of oil were lifted with the highest percentage of 42 per cent going to Western Europe, 31.2 per cent going to Asia, 18.28 retained in Africa while 5.7 per cent went to North America.
Furthermore, an analysis of Nigeria’s 10-year crude oil production revealed that the country produced about 8.425 billion barrels during the period 2010-2020.
A breakdown of the figures indicated that in 2010, 896 million barrels, the highest for the period, was produced, 866.2 million barrels was produced in 2011, 852.7 million barrels in 2012, 800 million barrels in 2013, 798 million barrels in 2014, and 773 million barrels in 2015.
In addition, 2016 saw the production of 666.7 million barrels, in 2017 it was 689.7 million barrels, it was 701.4 million barrels in 2018, 735.24 million barrels in 2019, while in 2020 Nigeria produced the lowest quantity of oil estimated at 644.36 million barrels.
In terms of exploration activities, a total of 81 wells were drilled, including 76 development wells and five exploratory wells. But the activity was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the world last year.
Total crude oil and condensate production for the year was 644.3 barrels, giving a daily average of 1.76 million bpd, lower than the 2019 production by 12.36 per cent.
Production by fiscal regime showed that Joint Ventures (JVs) contributed 208 million barrels, Alternative Financing (AF) contributed 68.8 million barrels, Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) contributed 254.7 million barrels, Independents and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) contributed 93.4 million barrels while marginal fields added 19.3 million barrels.
In the gas sector, a total of 2,729.1 Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of natural gas was produced in 2020, indicating a decrease of 4.74 per cent when compared with 2019 production 2,864.93 BCF.
The estimated average daily consumption for 2020 was 60 million litres of petrol, 14.1 million litres of diesel and 740,316 litres of household kerosene per day.
Whereas Nigeria’s crude oil still remains quite competitive in the international market because of its low sulphur content, the current push for renewable sources of energy and the net-zero push by developed countries by 2050 remains a major challenge to the future of oil business in the country.
Nigeria records N1.87tr trade deficit in Q2 2021
In the second quarter of 2021, Nigeria recorded a trade deficit of N1.87trillion, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Its “Foreign Trade Statistics – Q2 2022,” data made this disclosure at the weekend.
The Bureau added that in the period under review, while Nigeria spent N6.95trillion on imports, it also recorded exports N5.08trillion.
In other words, imports exceeded exports by N1.87trillion, which is the deficit.
The transaction resulted in a total trade of N12.03 trillion in second quarter.
NBS said the transaction was 23.28% more than last quarter Q1 2021 and 88.71% more than the same quarter in 2020.
In the period under review, document reflected that Nigeria recorded N4.08 trillion crude oil exports and N1.00 trillion non-crude oil exports.
It added that there was also non-oil exports of N462.85 billion in the period under review.
While crude oil/total exports constituted 80.29% of the transaction 42.22% was export/total trade.
1.45% was change imports, 74.72% was change exports while 9.11% was non-oil exports/total exports.
The NBS said: “During quarter 2, 2021 the total merchandise trade stood at N12,029.6 trillion representing 23.28% increase over the value (N9,757.87billion) recorded in Q1,2021 and 88.71% increase compared to Q2,2020.
“This increase resulted from the sharp increase in export value during the quarter under review.
“The export component of this trade was valued at N5,079.44 trillion or 42.22% , the import was valued at N6,950.21trillion or 57.78% while the trade balance stood at a deficit of N1,870.77 trillion.
“The crude oil, which is the major component of export trade stood at N4,078.20 trillion or 80.29% of total export. “This further shows a sharp increase of 111.32% in Crude oil value in Q2, 2021 compared to (N1,929.83 trillion) recorded in Q1,2021 while the Non-crude oil export recorded N1001.23 trillion or 19.71% of total export trade during Q2,2021.”
MTN clarifies tax debt to Nigerian govt
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has clarified an alleged indebtedness to the Federal Government of Nigeria in respect of outstanding taxes.
Its company secretary, Mrs Uto Ukpana, made the clarification in a notice posted on the website of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on Tuesday.
Ukpana recalled that on Jan. 8, 2020, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation had transferred the case of MTN Nigeria’s alleged indebtedness to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigerian Customs Service for resolution.
She explained that MTN Nigeria cooperated with the authorities and provided relevant evidences to demonstrate full compliance to all extant tax and regulatory obligations and discussions were ongoing.
“As recently as 2020, the tax authority commended MTN Nigeria for its prompt payment of dues.
”In addition, when asked earlier, the company agreed to make advance tax payments ahead of established deadlines to support government’s revenue drive.
“This was also the case in 2020 when in response to FIRS appeal to support government, MTN Nigeria made an early payment of its 2019 company income tax (CIT) of N46.9 billion.
“MTN Nigeria did the same this year between March and June, making early payments of N95.5 billion for the 2020 CIT which was due June 30,” she said.
Ukpana pledged MTN Nigeria’s commitment to conducting its business in accordance with applicable laws.
“We are also committed to contributing to the social and economic development of Nigeria,” the communication firm declared.
Nigeria’s economy grew by 5.01% in second quarter -NBS
Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product grew by 5.01 per cent, year-on-year, in the second quarter according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
NBS disclosed this in its GDP Report for Q2 released on Thursday.
According to the report, the 5.01 per cent marks three consecutive quarters of growth following the negative growth rates recorded in the second and third quarters of 2020.
The Q2 2021 growth rate was higher than the -6.10 per cent growth rate recorded in Q2 2020 and the 0.51 per cent recorded in Q1 2021 year on year.
This is an indication of the return of business and economic activity near levels seen prior to the nationwide implementation of COVID-19 related restrictions.
The Report stated that steady recovery observed since the end of 2020, with the gradual return of commercial activity as well as local and international travel, accounted for the significant increase in growth performance relative to the second quarter of 2020 when nationwide restrictions took effect.
Nevertheless, quarter on quarter, real GDP grew at -0.79 per cent in Q2 2021 compared to Q1 2021, reflecting slightly slower economic activity than the preceding quarter due largely to seasonality.
In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N39.12trn in nominal terms, higher than the second quarter of 2020 with aggregate GDP of N34.02trn, indicating a year on year nominal growth rate of 14.99 per cent.
The nominal GDP growth rate in Q2 2021 was higher than -2.80 per cent growth recorded in the second quarter of 2020 when economic activities slowed sharply at the outset of the pandemic.
The Q2 2021 nominal growth rate was also higher than 12.25 per cent growth recorded in Q1 2021
