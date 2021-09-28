Independence: FG shuts secretariat Thursday over security

The Federal Government will from Thursday afternoon shut down some sections of the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja as part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free 61st independence celebration on Friday.

The complex is located close to the Eagles Square in the Three Arms Zone.

The square will be hosting the grand finale of the independence programme on Friday.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is expected to lead top government officials and friends of the country to the event.

The plan to shut down the complex consisting of high-rise building overlooking the square, it was learnt, was for security purposes.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, disclosed the government’s decision in a circular titled, ‘Closure of Federal Secretariat Phases 1-3 on Thursday, September 30, 2021 by 2 pm.’

The circular was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office of the OHCSF, Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe, and was addressed to all ministers, heads of agencies, chairmen of commissions, permanent secretaries and others.

The circular reads partly, “As you are aware, the 61st independence anniversary of Nigeria is scheduled to hold on Friday, October 1, 2021 and activities have been lined up to mark the event at the Eagles Square same day.

“In line with security arrangements for the event, the Federal Secretariat complexes, Phases 1-3 will close for business with effect from 2pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

“Accordingly, all offices whose ministries, departments and agencies are located within these office complexes are expected to vacate the premises on or before 2pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021.”