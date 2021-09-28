NEWS
Independence: FG shuts secretariat Thursday over security
The Federal Government will from Thursday afternoon shut down some sections of the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja as part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free 61st independence celebration on Friday.
The complex is located close to the Eagles Square in the Three Arms Zone.
The square will be hosting the grand finale of the independence programme on Friday.
The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is expected to lead top government officials and friends of the country to the event.
The plan to shut down the complex consisting of high-rise building overlooking the square, it was learnt, was for security purposes.
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, disclosed the government’s decision in a circular titled, ‘Closure of Federal Secretariat Phases 1-3 on Thursday, September 30, 2021 by 2 pm.’
The circular was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office of the OHCSF, Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe, and was addressed to all ministers, heads of agencies, chairmen of commissions, permanent secretaries and others.
The circular reads partly, “As you are aware, the 61st independence anniversary of Nigeria is scheduled to hold on Friday, October 1, 2021 and activities have been lined up to mark the event at the Eagles Square same day.
“In line with security arrangements for the event, the Federal Secretariat complexes, Phases 1-3 will close for business with effect from 2pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
“Accordingly, all offices whose ministries, departments and agencies are located within these office complexes are expected to vacate the premises on or before 2pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021.”
breaking
Gunmen abduct Air Vice Marshal Smith in Lagos
Masked gunmen have abducted Air Vice Marshal Sikiru Smith (retd.), in the Ajah area of Lagos State.
Smith is a cousin to a former Inspector-General of Police and current Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith.
the retired general, who is currently the Chairman of Double Wealth Ventures Limited – a dredging and engineering firm – was supervising work on a site in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Monday when masked gunmen invaded the place and shot sporadically.
The gunmen were said to have whisked the retired general away in a waiting speedboat and sped away.
According to an SOS voice note shared by his driver, Corporal Odiji, the retired AVM engaged in a struggle with the gunmen before he was subdued.
Odiji stated, “This is an emergency. I am Corporal Odiji attached to Air Vice Marshal Smith. They just abducted him from the site where we were working. Some gunmen who were wearing masks just came and snatched my boss now. They shot everywhere. I was near where I was fixing my boss’ vehicle.
“As I was coming, I saw them leaving in a boat but I wasn’t armed so I just ran to the site and I saw his glasses and where he struggled with them. Please pass this information. It is an emergency.”
When contacted on the telephone, the Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Adekunle Ajisebutu, promised to make inquiries and give a detailed response in due course.
The Spokesman for the Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, also promised to make inquiries and provide information on the matter later.
AVM Smith was commissioned into the Nigerian Air Force as a Pilot Officer in 1979 and had a highly successful military officer that combined soldering with serious academic pursuit.
He holds BSc, MSc, MBA and PhD degrees. He is an Alumnus of Harvard University and fellow of many professional bodies including the Institute of Management, Nigeria.
Smith attended several military courses both locally and overseas which include flying and engineering. He was awarded numerous military decorations such as Distinguished Service Star, Pass Staff College (Dagger) and Fellow of the prestigious National Defence College.
The notable appointments he held include Commanding Officer Air Engineering Wing, Sierra Leone/Liberia; Commander, Nigerian Air Force Station, Calabar; Deputy Director, Air Engineering, Nigeria Air Force Headquarters, Abuja, Commander 333 Logistics Group, Kaduna, Commander, 401 Aircraft Maintenance Depot, Ikeja; Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Abuja and Chief of Defence Communications, Defence Headquarters, Abuja.
NEWS
Gunmen invade Abuja community, kidnap 5
Suspected kidnappers stormed Chukuku community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja between Sunday night and the early hours of Monday.
Five persons were reportedly abducted by the attackers, who residents said invaded the community in their numbers.
The gunmen were said to have shot sporadically as they moved into the community.
A resident, who craved anonymity, said the gunmen went to the house of an official of one of the federal agencies and kidnapped his two sons.
The residents said they also went to other houses from where they abducted a nurse and two others.
The spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Adeh Josephine, said she was not aware of the incident
breaking
Ex-Nigerian senator, Effiong spends three weeks in kidnappers’ den
The family of a former senator from Akwa Ibom State, Nelson Effiong, has cried out that the ex-lawmaker is still in the captivity of his abductors, having spent 22 days.
Recall that Effiong, who represented Akwa Ibom South Senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly, was kidnapped on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at about 9pm while relaxing in his lounge in Uyo, the state capital.
It was learnt that the assailants drove into his premises in a Toyota Camry car and shot sporadically into the air, scaring away people before carting the former senator away.
There were rumours earlier in the state that the victim had regained his freedom after his family paid the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.
But a relative of the senator, Uyoh Effiong, in an interview with journalists in Uyo, said his brother was still in the kidnappers’ den, adding people had been calling him to congratulate him over the release of his brother but he insisted that the information is fake.
He said, “They have not released him. He is still there. The news that he has been released is fake. If they had released him, remember I promised that I will inform you about it. So that news is a fake one.
“A lot of people have been calling me, telling me congratulations about his release, but it is not true that he has regained his freedom.
“In fact we have been worried and we are praying that he should be released because it is three weeks and one day today since he was abducted.”
Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macedon, said the command was not aware of any information about his release.
He said “We are not privy to that information. I don’t report on unofficial channels like I keep saying, so I cannot talk about it. For now, the command is not aware”
Latest News
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Mompha denies dating Bobrisky
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Banditry: Nigerien troops rescue Nigerian soldiers
-
NEWS23 hours ago
How shutdown of mobile phone services in Zamfara, Katsina is silently killing residents — Report
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Insecurity: 330,000 Nigerians seeking refuge in Chad, Niger, Cameroon
-
NEWS1 day ago
Striking doctors yet to contact Fed Govt on new demands – Ngige
-
NEWS1 day ago
Bandits release 10 more students of Kaduna Baptist College
-
NEWS1 day ago
Muslim mob allegedly kills Pastor for converting man to Christian in Kano
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Charlyboy preaches in church, redeems pledge to female keke rider, Amarachi