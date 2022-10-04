‘In your death, I’ve learnt not to fear death’ – Toke Makinwa remembers sister, one year after demise

Nigerian media personality and the former host of Gulder Ultimate Search, Toke Makinwa is still heartbroken over the demise of her sister, Opeyemi Abimbola Akinyelure, who passed on a year ago.

Remembering her painful death one year after, Toke Makinwa penned a touching note on her verified Instagram page, where she further expressed how she feels on the loss.

Captioning the video, Toke Makinwa wrote: “Around this time, on this day last year you took your final breath. One year after and I still feel the lump in my throat. They say “it is well”, but I’m tempted to ask what is? Then they say it gets easier but they lied.

I miss you deep, I miss your laugh, I miss your prayers. I have so much to tell you, I don’t know how we made it past this year sis, truly, to live in the hearts of those you love is not to die. I know you’re watching over us all. It’s been the darkest one year but on some days, you send us rays of sunshine and I’m forever grateful for the memories.

In your death, I’ve learnt not to fear death, I’ve learnt that we only live once but as long as we live in God’s purpose, we are victorious in death. You won sis, your journey of faith lives on and your father in heaven is proud of your legacy. My Queen, I love you Forever, Keep dancing in heaven, Keep singing with the angels, One day, we’ll dance together again,

Till then…. Rest on Sis.”

Recall that a year ago, the On-Air Personality bemoaned the death of the sister on her Instagram page, questioning why good people die with the wicked ones alive.

Toke Makinwa stated she was short of words in a caption posted alongside the image of the deceased.

“It’s so difficult to process, words have failed me, the pain is so loud,” she wrote.

The vlogger further advised her followers to love and celebrate each other while they are still alive.

“Having to work as my heart is totally broken is the worst feeling in the world. Life is short, let go of the grudge, love each other, celebrate each other.”

“This breaks me so much cos my sister deserved to live. Wicked people are thriving yet the good ones leave us?” Toke Makinwa penned.