Impeachment: Shaibu writes CJN

The impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has written to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to obtain a complaint form to file a formal petition against the Chief Judge of Edo, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Shaibu was impeached on Monday by the state House of Assembly, following the adoption of the report of a seven-man panel set up by the Chief Judge to probe him for alleged perjury and leaking the government’s secrets.

The panel concluded its probe last Friday after adjourning twice for Shaibu to appear for his defence, without the ex-deputy governor showing up.

His lawyer, Prof Oladoyin Awoyale (SAN), who attended the panel’s inaugural sitting last Wednesday, had excused himself in the middle of the hearing after the panel refused his prayer to suspend the proceedings pending the outcome of a lawsuit in Abuja.

Following the submission of the panel’s report to the Assembly on Monday, Shaibu was impeached.

He, however, described his impeachment as an illegality, vowing to challenge it.

In a letter dated April 8 written on his behalf by a law firm, Chambers of B.I. Dakum and Co, to the CJN, requesting to file a formal complaint against the Edo Chief Judge.

The law firm asked the CJN, who doubles as Chairman of the National Judicial Council, for leave to obtain a complaint form to file a formal petition against the Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

The letter signed by Adaze A. Emwanta, a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation to Governor Godwin Obaseki, was titled: Re: Notice to obtain a complaint form to file a formal complaint against Hon Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the Chief Judge of Edo State, for abuse of office, official misconduct and desecrating his oath of office.”

It read: “We write as solicitors to Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, who until this morning was Deputy Governor of Edo state.

“Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu has instructed us to file a formal complaint to your council against Hon. Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the Chief Judge of Edo State for abuse of office, official misconduct and desecration of his oath of office.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to formally request a complaint form prescribed under the Judicial Discipline Regulations 2017, to enable our client to file his complaint against the subject judge.”