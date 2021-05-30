Imo Police blame murdered Jonathan’s ex-aide for his death

The Police in Imo State have blamed Ahmed Gulak for his death

Gulak, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was killed in the state on Saturday night.

He was said to have been attacked on Ngor-Okpala Road and shot dead in a Toyota Camry cab taking him and two others to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

A statement issued on Sunday by the police spokeperson in the state, Bala Elkana, blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain for leaving his room at Protea Hotel without informing the police or any other security agency in the city considering the fragile security situation in the state.

On the 30/5/2021, at about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police or sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.

“He left without any security escorts while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport,” he said.

He said the force had directed a discreet investigations into the matter as Tactical and Special forces had been deployed to cordone the area and arrest perpetrators.

The development has caused serious panic in Imo with some churches hurriedly dismissing members from Sunday services.